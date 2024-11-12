Prince William's Two-Time Sexiest Bald Man Title Is A Major Blow To Prince Harry
Prince William has again taken home the highest honor as the world's sexiest bald man (not to be confused with People's Sexiest Man Alive). William, whose hair transformation has played out publicly, is apparently desirable to the public with or without hair. According to the Daily Mail, the famous royal totally trampled over other balding public figures — including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Terry Crews, among several others — just as he did in 2023. Reboot Online, the PR agency whose data helped shape the final results, reported that searches about William accompanied the phrase "sexy."
While the consecutive honors have likely given William a bit of an ego boost, the same can't be said for his brother, Prince Harry. Although Harry technically isn't bald, his hair, which isn't nearly as robust as it once was, has also generated much chatter over the last few years. And it's not just in online circles. For example, "Family Feud" recently incorporated Harry's thinning hair into one of the Prince-Harry-themed guessing segments on the show. Among other facts about the royal, one of the correct phrases to describe him was "balding" (via New York Post). While we doubt this was the first time Harry was mentioned on the beloved game show, it wasn't exactly a flattering description.
At least his inclusion in the sexiest bald man contest would have been positive — if he hadn't been snubbed.
Prince Harry is also navigating hair loss
Award or no award, Prince Harry's hair is faring much better than his brother, Prince William's. With that said, the public has also become fixated on his own hair woes. According to Radar, Harry isn't exactly adjusting well to this new reality. The outlet also consulted with Jacques Abrahamian, a hair transplant specialist, who explained that a common factor was responsible for the state of his hair. "Many people falsely have attributed his hair loss to stress, when in reality the vast majority of the time when hair loss occurs in men, it is genetics," he said. "For example in Prince Harry's case, his father Prince Charles also suffers from Male Pattern Baldness which his genes has passed along to his sons."
Even if the outlet is correct and Harry isn't thrilled to be experiencing hair loss, it hasn't been a completely negative experience for him. Over the years, Harry has also proven that he can make light of his hair loss as well. In 2022, Prince Harry joked about losing his hair. In behind-the-scenes footage of the royal speaking to an athlete during the Invictus Games, he said, "You've got a lot more to be done there," in reference to the man needing makeup applied to his receding hairline (via People). He then said of the competitor's hair loss, "But you're slower than me. I'm already ... I'm doomed."
Yeah, that's even more reason why Harry should feel salty about being left off of the world's sexiest bald man list. Then again, Prince William's new title wasn't exactly well received in previous years, so maybe the organizers are sparing him some online hate.