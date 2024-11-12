Prince William's Two-Time Sexiest Bald Man Title Is A Major Blow To Prince Harry

Prince William has again taken home the highest honor as the world's sexiest bald man (not to be confused with People's Sexiest Man Alive). William, whose hair transformation has played out publicly, is apparently desirable to the public with or without hair. According to the Daily Mail, the famous royal totally trampled over other balding public figures — including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Terry Crews, among several others — just as he did in 2023. Reboot Online, the PR agency whose data helped shape the final results, reported that searches about William accompanied the phrase "sexy."

While the consecutive honors have likely given William a bit of an ego boost, the same can't be said for his brother, Prince Harry. Although Harry technically isn't bald, his hair, which isn't nearly as robust as it once was, has also generated much chatter over the last few years. And it's not just in online circles. For example, "Family Feud" recently incorporated Harry's thinning hair into one of the Prince-Harry-themed guessing segments on the show. Among other facts about the royal, one of the correct phrases to describe him was "balding" (via New York Post). While we doubt this was the first time Harry was mentioned on the beloved game show, it wasn't exactly a flattering description.

At least his inclusion in the sexiest bald man contest would have been positive — if he hadn't been snubbed.