Jennifer Lopez Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her Natural Hair
Jennifer Lopez has played with so many different hairstyles and textures that fans may have forgotten what she looks like with her natural hair. The Latina superstar was born with naturally defined, dark brown curls, and in 2024, she proudly embraced her gorgeous tresses as star of Netflix's new sci-fi movie "Atlas." In the film, Lopez traded her usual polished look for shoulder-length ringlets that were almost similar to her natural hair pattern. She plays Atlas, a data analyst who fights off the world's first A.I. soldier in order to save humanity. Ahead of the movie's release, Lopez spoke to Remezcla about her decision to wear her natural curls for the role.
"I love my natural curly hair," Lopez expressed. "I like [Atlas] having this disheveled, very thick head of hair that she doesn't really worry about at all. Kind of like, this is who I am." This takes us back to a scene from her 2024 documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," where J.Lo similarly talked about her hair and how it reminds her of her carefree days in the Bronx. "Crazy little girl who used to be wild, no limits, all dreams," she recalled. (The clip went viral on social media as one of the most standout scenes from the documentary.)
Going back to her interview with Remezcla, Lopez also discussed how Atlas' hairstyle speaks volumes about her story as well. "[Her curls] were a reflection of not really paying attention to herself the way she wasn't paid attention to as a child," the "Rebound" singer explained, adding, "They just let her go wild." Fortunately, Lopez has enjoyed a much more positive relationship with her natural hair in real life.
Jennifer Lopez feels sexiest wearing her natural curls
Jennifer Lopez is proud of her curls! The actor, singer, and businesswoman has always embraced her natural hair pattern and loves showing it off, telling People in 2016 that she feels most confident "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan." She also opened up about her textured locks in an interview with InStyle magazine in 2018, where Lopez explained how her Bronx upbringing has massively influenced the way she dresses up and styles her hair. When she's not filming or hitting the red carpet, the superstar says, "I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx." And despite the fact that she rarely wears her curls in public these days, Lopez enjoys flaunting her gorgeous tresses on social media. In 2023, she was seen wearing her bouncy ringlets on Instagram while promoting her skin-care line, JLo Beauty.
In 2021, Lopez similarly put her natural curls on display in a Mother's Day photo shoot with her mom and daughter Emme for her skincare collection. The "Selena" star, who shares Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, gave a behind-the-scenes look into the project on her Instagram. Juan Carlos Maciques, who served as Lopez's hairstylist on her show "Shades of Blue," previously shared tips on how to achieve Lopez's stunning curls in a 2016 chat with People. In addition to using the right products and tools, Maciques stressed the importance of getting the perfect haircut, which is ideally a shoulder-length style with lots of layers for volume. "It'll create a lot of body and movement and bring out the natural curl," he said.