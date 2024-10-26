Jennifer Lopez Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her Natural Hair

Jennifer Lopez has played with so many different hairstyles and textures that fans may have forgotten what she looks like with her natural hair. The Latina superstar was born with naturally defined, dark brown curls, and in 2024, she proudly embraced her gorgeous tresses as star of Netflix's new sci-fi movie "Atlas." In the film, Lopez traded her usual polished look for shoulder-length ringlets that were almost similar to her natural hair pattern. She plays Atlas, a data analyst who fights off the world's first A.I. soldier in order to save humanity. Ahead of the movie's release, Lopez spoke to Remezcla about her decision to wear her natural curls for the role.

"I love my natural curly hair," Lopez expressed. "I like [Atlas] having this disheveled, very thick head of hair that she doesn't really worry about at all. Kind of like, this is who I am." This takes us back to a scene from her 2024 documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," where J.Lo similarly talked about her hair and how it reminds her of her carefree days in the Bronx. "Crazy little girl who used to be wild, no limits, all dreams," she recalled. (The clip went viral on social media as one of the most standout scenes from the documentary.)

Going back to her interview with Remezcla, Lopez also discussed how Atlas' hairstyle speaks volumes about her story as well. "[Her curls] were a reflection of not really paying attention to herself the way she wasn't paid attention to as a child," the "Rebound" singer explained, adding, "They just let her go wild." Fortunately, Lopez has enjoyed a much more positive relationship with her natural hair in real life.