What's The Real Meaning Of Rebound By Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez's new album "This is Me ... Now" delves into all the ups and downs that go with falling in and out of love over the years, so it's no surprise that one of the tracks on the album is titled "Rebound." Take a wild guess as to what this one's about!

Speaking to "The View," Lopez made a point of noting that not everything on the track list is autobiographical. However, she also pointed out that with the project, she wanted to show the progression of how her own love life unfolded over the years. "It's more about, like, the kind of journey. Like, 'How did I get from here to there?' And you know what? It wasn't easy," she explained. Again, given that reasoning, it only makes sense that "Rebound" is included on the album.

That said, just what aspects of a rebound relationship does the song go into? Everything from looking for love with someone new during a difficult time, to the understanding that there's a real chance for everyone involved getting hurt. The mixed feelings, coupled with the otherwise enchanting, dream-like music, creates a little bit of a rollercoaster. Isn't that exactly what a rebound is, though? As she sings in the chorus, "We go up, and down/We get lost, and found/We go round, and round/We fall in, and out" (via AZ).