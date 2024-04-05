Reba McEntire Shows Off Her Rarely-Seen Natural Hair & We're Stunned

Country icon Reba McEntire's recent appearance on the town has left us stunned for this reason.

Since the 1970s, the beloved talent has captivated music listeners with her feel-good country tunes and showstopping talent. From securing 24 number-one singles on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart to landing three Grammys, McEntire has earned the title as one of the queens of country music. When discussing her legacy and being a role model to other country stars, the "Reba" star told Today, "It's a cool feeling. It's a huge responsibility because I definitely want to — in my span that I get to do this — I want to find ways of doing it better so it will make it easier on them."

In addition to her monumental impact in the music sphere, McEntire has also made a name for herself with her signature red tresses, which she fondly admires. "I loved my red hair. My mom was a redhead, so I felt she gave me her red hair. I've always been very, very proud of it," she told the Dallas Voice in 2015. While McEntire's hair is usually straight, she recently was seen sporting a very different style that has left us obsessed.