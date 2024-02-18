Where Is The Cast Of Reba Today?
During the Y2K era, "Reba" was the gift that kept on giving. The show starring Reba McEntire as a divorced mom dealing with an ex-husband and his new, much younger wife was a storyline out of a soap opera, but the characters were surprisingly relatable. "Reba" was on for five seasons before UPN and WB's merger, creating what we now know as The CW, led to the show being axed. The network then made the call to give fans one more season, allowing the storylines to give viewers closure. Despite the success of "Reba," The CW canceled the show after Season 6.
McEntire has been open about wanting a reboot of the sitcom and told Taste of Country Nights, "That would be a lot of fun, because we had so many stories we were wanting to tell when they canceled us, so we were shocked." The "I'm a Survivor" singer added, "We had no idea why they canceled us. We were a huge success, so it was a head-scratcher for us. So to come back now ... that amount of time, that time spread, we'd have a lot of stories to tell." Since the show went off the air in 2007, the cast has been busy with other projects — here's what the stars of "Reba" have been up to over the years.
Reba McEntire has been on several television shows
There's been no shortage of jobs for Reba McEntire since her six-year run on her eponymous sitcom. Since "Reba" ended, the country singer has released nine albums to date, including "My Kind of Christmas" and "Not That Fancy," which is also the title of her book. McEntire also appeared as a Battle Advisor during Season 1 of "The Voice" and came back as a full-time coach for Season 24 after Blake Shelton's departure. "It's a lot of pressure because nobody can replace Blake Shelton. He's a huge personality and a wonderful person. So I'm just getting in there trying to have fun and represent country music as best I can," she told Newsweek.
Back in 2016, McEntire was on another competition reality show, "America's Got Talent," where she served as a judge. The "Fancy" singer also has a recurring role as hairstylist June in "Young Sheldon," and an episode with Rex Linn guest starring reconnected the two. "In 2020, before the pandemic, we were both on 'Young Sheldon' and went out to dinner and we've been inseparable ever since," McEntire shared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Fans of McEntire will be excited to learn that she'll be the leading lady once again in her new sitcom, per People. While the title hasn't been revealed, the synopsis for the show is that after her father's death, her character learns that she has a half-sister, with whom she now has to run a restaurant. Sounds like a Reba comedy for sure!
Christopher Rich is living a quiet life relatively out of the spotlight
There couldn't have been a "Reba" without Christopher Rich as Reba Hart's ex-husband, Brock Hart. He nailed the role of the golf-loving dentist who loved a good tan and left Reba for his young hygienist, Barbra Jean. Following his long stint on "Reba," Rich had a guest spot on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and starred in a couple of episodes of "Desperate Housewives." He also starred on "Melissa & Joey," along with some other minor roles in television shows and films.
In 2003, he married Polish actor Eva Halina, and the two share twins Lily Hannah and Daisy Grace. Unfortunately, a stroke he suffered in 2018 put a strain on his relationship with Halina. "A year ago, I went to sleep the night before Easter and when I woke up, I couldn't walk or really talk coherently so I had a stroke in the middle of the night," he shared with the Centre for Neuro Skills. "You know, my wife and I are still working hard to re-establish our relationship because it's like she's living with a different person." The same year, he opened up about receiving stem cell therapy via ReGen Clinics. "I'm walking better. I mean, I'm still talking like an idiot, but I don't think that's ever going to change," he joked. It's good to see Rich hasn't lost his sense of humor since his "Reba" days.
Melissa Peterman is proving to be just as funny on other sitcoms
Melissa Peterman played the affable, ditzy Barbra Jean Hart, whose main goal in life was to win over Reba Hart after stealing her man. Sounds bizarre, but it worked for "Reba." Her next notable role was on the sitcom "Baby Daddy" as Bonnie Wheeler. In 2015, Peterman and Reba McEntire had a television reunion when the singer guest-starred in the summer finale. "We had a blast all week long, she's one of my best friends ... And so, to get to be on her television show, it was just like jumping back in the swimming pool with all your buddies," McEntire shared with Sounds Like Nashville.
Peterman also starred on "Young Sheldon," although she and McEntire never shared a scene due to the "Consider Me Gone" singer's busy schedule. However, Peterman did star in the 2023 movie "The Hammer" alongside her former "Reba" castmate. In an interview with New Country, Peterman discussed how her chemistry with McEntire was "real" and stated, "I know that we have a shorthand ... I know how she works, she knows how I work. And I don't have to say things and we just know how to do them." Peterman showed off her hilarious side with an Instagram video of her driving with a large cutout of her pal and giving McEntire tips on singing the national anthem for the Super Bowl. "I find that if you get nervous, just get louder," she advised.
JoAnna Garcia Swisher has a home goods line
JoAnna Garcia Swisher has had quite a prolific career since her "Reba" days playing a young high school mom. In 2009, she starred on the television series "Privileged" with Lucy Hale and Ashley Newbrough, which lasted just one season. After some minor roles on "Gossip Girl" and "How I Met Your Mother," Swisher landed a spot on "The Astronaut Wives Club" and most recently, "Sweet Magnolias."
She married her now-husband Nick Swisher in December 2010, with Reba McEntire as part of the ceremony. They welcomed their first daughter Emerson Jay Swisher in 2013 and their second daughter Sailor Stevie Swisher three years later. When she's not busy acting or being a mom, Garcia Swisher is occupied with her home décor collection, "Clover by Jo," sold on HSN. Launched in 2022, it provides affordable items such as colorful throw pillows, flower pots, and baskets. "We want to be part of your home. We've put so much thought into creating those special moments and I hope that people will want to indulge," she told Good Housekeeping.
Steve Howey went through a divorce
Steve Howey may have done the biggest 180 after "Reba." Four years after starring as the goofy Van Montgomery, he landed the role of Kevin Ball on the risqué series "Shameless." From a family-friendly sitcom to doing nude scenes, it's safe to say Howey is a well-rounded actor. On starring in the Showtime drama, he told Hey Beauti, "It was a huge deal for me. I auditioned on the Warner Brothers lot in John Levy's office and then came back for the producers ... That's where I met Shanola [Hampton] — Shanola and I had worked together when she guest starred on Reba ... so that was pretty cool." After his 10-year run on "Shameless," Howey starred in the movie "Day Shift" with Jamie Foxx and then the 2023 series "True Lies."
In 2021, Howey and his ex-wife Sarah Shahi officially divorced after separating the year prior, per Us Weekly. The two share joint custody of their three children, William, Violet, and Knox. Howey and Shahi were married for 11 years, and the "Sex/Life" star told People, "We were together for a very long time. We were together for 18 years. That's not a failure. That was a long time. But the last 10 years we really did struggle."
Unfortunately, "True Lies" was canceled after just one season, but Howey will undoubtedly pivot into another big role. As for whether he'd like a "Reba" reboot, he shared with Us Weekly, "I don't know if I would wanna play Van again."
Scarlett Pomers has retired from acting
The following contains mention of an eating disorder.
Though she'd already made a name for herself as a young actor playing Naomi Wildman on "Star Trek: Voyager," many "Reba" fans may remember Scarlett Pomers as Kyra, the precocious middle child of the Hart family known for her witty barbs. While Pomers was a mainstay on the show until the end, she was missing for a large part of Season 5. As reported by Amo Mama, the actor had an eating disorder and went to a treatment facility for anorexia. Pomers then came back full-time for the sixth and final season of "Reba," which was the last time fans saw her on the small screen.
Pomers opened up to the official Star Trek website about her battle with anorexia. "I'm probably the healthiest I've ever been in my life, actually," she said. "Anorexia is a mental illness. It's something that you carry the effects of with you for the rest of your life, like with any mental illness or any unstable period of your life that you go through." She shared that she's grateful to help others affected by eating disorders and stated, "So it was really incredible, actually, to see how many people reached out to me and thanked me, and still do to this day." Pomers has given up the acting life to be a photographer and focuses on her music during her spare time. Aside from some voiceover work, she stated that she's "pretty much" done with her acting career.
If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).