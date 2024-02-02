The Lesser-Known Truth Of Reba McEntire

Before Luke Bryan danced on stage in skinny jeans and Carrie Underwood dazzled on "American Idol," country music was a far different reality. Reba McEntire came up in a male-dominated genre with little room or potential for women to be successful, but she managed to build an illustrious career while paving the way for newer artists to make leaps and bounds in the industry.

McEntire's powerhouse voice and soulful music took her from a small town in Oklahoma to become one of the most legendary country music artists. The "Does He Love You" singer has had a showstopping career, earning three Grammy awards and 17 nominations, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in addition to over a dozen Academy of County Music awards in her decades-long tenure as an artist. Her charisma and down-to-earth personality have shown not only in her music but also in television projects like her hit sitcom "Reba" as well as her Broadway debut.

After all these years, McEntire shows no signs of stopping. From venturing into other genres to starring as the lead in the 2023 film "The Hammer," the sky is the limit for her in terms of success — and hair height. But how did a girl from Oklahoma manage to become such a legend in country music? While she lives under a microscope, there are plenty of anecdotes about her fans have yet to discover.