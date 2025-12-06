How Francis Ford Coppola Really Lost So Much Of His Money

Francis Ford Coppola, the director who shaped the "The Godfather" franchise, has lost a large chunk of his money. He used to be worth well over $100 million, but his net worth doesn't exactly match up to his historic, cinematic contributions. Celebrity Net Worth states that Coppola is worth $5 million today. However, the director claims that his situation is much bleaker than that, as he's now broke due to the financial failure that was 2024's "Megalopolis," which he poured most of his fortune into. Coppola made the admission in comments to The New York Times when discussing the expensive watches he was selling to recoup some of his funds. "I need to get some money to keep the ship afloat," he explained.

Unfortunately, "some money" is an understatement for Coppola. The Los Angeles Times reported that "Megalopolis," which starred Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Shia LaBeouf, and more, had a budget of $120 million, but was only projected to bring in about $4 million upon its release. Fortunately for Coppola, "Megalopolis" did slightly better than the L.A. Times' projection, recouping about $12 million of its budget.

However, the movie still pushed the director into a steep financial deficit, which forced him to part with some of his most precious items — including his fancy watch collection. The NY Times estimated one piece to be worth around $1 million on its own. So, though Coppola is only scraping by now, he could very well become one of the celebs who went broke but became rich again. After all, he's done it before.