In the opening lines of Charles Dickens' iconic "A Tale of Two Cities," he writes: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." That description could also apply to the 1970s, an oft-maligned decade driven by societal upheaval and weird trends (Pet rocks! Leisure suits! Roller disco!) as the Vietnam War sputtered toward failure and the Watergate scandal revealed the dark underbelly of the American Dream.

Yet this was the same decade that brought us some of the best films ever made ("The Godfather" and its sequel, "Taxi Driver," "Network," and others), the start of the boundary-pushing comedy of "Saturday Night Live," and an array of rock music that continues to resonate with listeners five decades later. There was also a new breed of celebrities to emerge during the '70s: movie stars who were more unconventional than those of previous decades, comedians who brought a new edge to their material, and musicians who pushed the envelope in exciting new directions.

Sadly, not all of them went on to experience a happily ever after. To remember their legacies, read on for a look at 1970s stars who met the most tragic fates.