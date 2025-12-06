Before & After Pics Of HGTV Star Nicole Curtis' Transformation Are Jarring

Nicole Curtis has been a mainstay on HGTV since her series "Rehab Addict" premiered in 2010. However, her journey to television fame was no walk in the park. Curtis has undergone many transformations in her life, both inside and out. Even though Curtis is no stranger to tragedy and obstacles, she managed to work her way to the top. And her appearance reflects that. The successful, albeit sometimes controversial, HGTV star is proud of her past, something she shows with her frequent throwback photos on social media.

In 2019, Curtis proved she has no shame in being among the celebs who worked at Hooters when she shared an Instagram picture of her 18-year-old self from her waitressing days in the mid-90s. Embracing the decade's typical style, Curtis wore a cherry-tinted lip gloss with a thin layer of black eyeliner on her inner eye. She also rocked a much deeper tan, which is perhaps unsurprising, considering she lived in Florida at the time. Nowadays, the Detroit-based designer rocks a natural lip gloss and smoky eyes with well-defined brows in many of her photographs.

Curtis also wears her hair in a lighter shade of blond, whereas she preferred her locks in a more natural honey tone in her adolescence. She may look more mature and elegant now, but the young Curtis still exuded confidence. That's why she is still proud of her Hooters days. "I was cleaning houses by day and serving wings at night. In no time at all, I had enough money for the down payment on my first house," she captioned the Instagram post. Curtis has come a long way, and her evolving looks show it.