Tragic Details About Former HGTV Rehab Addict Star Nicole Curtis

Nicole Curtis rose to fame as the host of "Rehab Addict," a home restoration show that premiered on HGTV in 2010. Over the years, Curtis captured the hearts of fans as she and her team tackled everything from untidy bathrooms to rotting hallways, turning them into interior design marvels. As a testament to Curtis' expertise, she led by example and lived in a home she rehabilitated.

Curtis took a break from "Rehab Addict" after the show's eighth season and began a new series, "Rehab Addict Rescue." She eventually took a sabbatical from television altogether and when she decided to make a comeback, she revealed her three-year hiatus was due to an unfortunate life event. "I had a setback in my life that just rocked me to the core, and it was one of those moments where I thought, how do I get through this one?" Curtis shared in an interview with People. "I prayed on it and it was just devastating for me. I had to make a decision right there and then like, 'Okay, we're going to let this affect us for a very long time, or we're going to pick it up and go.'"

Curtis returned as the go-to DIY host of Season 9 of "Rehab Addict" in June 2025, and although she chose to stay mum about the nature of the setback she faced, it only scratches the surface on sad details about the real estate entrepreneur's life.

