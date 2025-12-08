A Dive Into New York AG Letitia James' Hush-Hush Love Life

New York's Attorney General is perhaps best known for her years-long back-and-forth public feud with President Donald Trump. Never forget her famous line during the press conference wherein she announced that after conducting a Trump organization criminal probe, she was slapping the then-former president along with three of his children, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump with a $250 million civil suit: "Claiming you have money you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It's the art of the steal," (via ABC News). Cue the retaliatory Justice Department investigation, Trump's appeal after his lawyers admitted he couldn't pay the fine, her own indictment on charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, and the subsequent dismissal on November 24. And, scene!

Ironically, even during all her time under the glare of the harsh spotlight and Trump's personal wrath and vendetta against her, much of James' personal life remains a mystery, something that's not exactly an easy feat. "I put my head down every day, and I go to work," she famously told TIME during a phone interview in 2021. "I've been focused on improving the lives of others. That's what my focus has been."

So what exactly is the tea on James' hush-hush love life? As it turns out, there's simply not any. James has never been married and has no children. "I was a tomboy and into sports. I was into books. I was not interested in getting married," James told The Washington Post in 2018 about her childhood dreams and aspirations, and lack thereof, as it related to matrimony. Some might even argue that the famous attorney general is married to her career.