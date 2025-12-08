A Dive Into New York AG Letitia James' Hush-Hush Love Life
New York's Attorney General is perhaps best known for her years-long back-and-forth public feud with President Donald Trump. Never forget her famous line during the press conference wherein she announced that after conducting a Trump organization criminal probe, she was slapping the then-former president along with three of his children, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump with a $250 million civil suit: "Claiming you have money you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It's the art of the steal," (via ABC News). Cue the retaliatory Justice Department investigation, Trump's appeal after his lawyers admitted he couldn't pay the fine, her own indictment on charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, and the subsequent dismissal on November 24. And, scene!
Ironically, even during all her time under the glare of the harsh spotlight and Trump's personal wrath and vendetta against her, much of James' personal life remains a mystery, something that's not exactly an easy feat. "I put my head down every day, and I go to work," she famously told TIME during a phone interview in 2021. "I've been focused on improving the lives of others. That's what my focus has been."
So what exactly is the tea on James' hush-hush love life? As it turns out, there's simply not any. James has never been married and has no children. "I was a tomboy and into sports. I was into books. I was not interested in getting married," James told The Washington Post in 2018 about her childhood dreams and aspirations, and lack thereof, as it related to matrimony. Some might even argue that the famous attorney general is married to her career.
Letitia James is tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life
Even as a young girl, Attorney General Letitia James had dreams of wearing a business suit — not a wedding dress. "I would admire women who wore suits, business suits," she told a reporter for TIME in October 2021. "The first woman of color I ever saw wear a business suit was on the subway." Since then, she has made good on that dream, earning herself a reputation as a tough, no-nonsense prosecutor — business suit and all.
It should be noted, however, that James has also developed a reputation for being ultra-private — a behavior some might chalk up to as a defense mechanism, ultimately out of a wish to protect her loved ones, including her seven siblings and many extended family members. After all, politicians and scandals go together like bread and butter. (You can read all about the politicians who were caught cheating here.)
Alas, even James has admitted there were times in her personal life when she felt lonely. Case in point: the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I was socially isolated," she told TIME about how she passed her days during COVID. "But nonetheless, I've got neighbors, we check on our neighbors, I'm directly across the street from my church." As for the part about her love life? That's one secret she'll seemingly never tell. XOXO, Attorney General.