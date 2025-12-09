There's More To The Tragedy Of Brittany Murphy Than You Thought

Brittany Murphy was raised by her mother, Sharon, since her father was sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug charges when she was very young. Brittany grew up in Edison, New Jersey, but she convinced her mom to move to Los Angeles before she started high school. After just four years in Hollywood, Murphy was cast in "Clueless," which was definitely her big break in the movie industry. The coming-of-age teen comedy was a major critical and commercial hit, and Murphy received rave reviews for her role.

After the release of "Clueless," Murphy had a lot of momentum in her career, but she actually had to take a brief break from acting since her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Since it was only the two of them during Murphy's childhood, they had a very close bond.

Talking about her relationship with her mother in a 2004 interview with PEOPLE, Murphy said, "We're extremely close, extraordinarily close. To say 'best friends' would be to diminish our relationship." Brittany and her mother often referred to each other as "soulmates," so this breast cancer diagnosis was understandably a major blow for the up-and-coming actress. Murphy also had to put her career on hold in 2003 after another diagnosis, but luckily, Sharon survived her battle with breast cancer.