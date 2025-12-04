Prince Harry's Mock Audition For Hallmark Is Painful Proof The Royal Family Has Jumped The Shark

The Sussexes have finally reached the point of no return. No, really. On December 3, Prince Harry appeared as a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and proceeded to convey to the world that both he and his wife have officially jumped the shark in regards to their self-professed "progressive new role[s]" as — well, we don't exactly know what.

Harry participated in a skit wherein he pretended to be walking around looking for the place holding the auditions for the fictitious holiday film "The Gingerbread Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska." The prince not only took a jab at President Donald Trump ("I heard you elected a King," he quipped), but he also straight-up asked Stephen Colbert, "What's a real prince got to do to get into a Hallmark movie?!" Suffice to say, the thirst is real. But the short answer to Harry's burning question? He must shred every last ounce of dignity from his blue-blooded body and share an intimate, almost-there Christmas kiss with Colbert on live television. Oh, wait. He did do that. Hallmark, call him. He's bound to be one of your buzziest Hallmark actors yet.

Watch: The real Prince Harry auditions to play a Hallmark Movie Christmas prince in a surprise appearance on tonight's 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' pic.twitter.com/NneSqRedbq — LateNighter (@latenightercom) December 4, 2025

Unfortunately, Harry's late-night appearance is just another telltale sign that both he and Meghan have officially worn out their welcome in Montecito, Tinseltown, New York City, and everywhere else, for that matter. Now they're grasping at straws to stay relevant. After all, everyone knows that Hallmark movies are the kiss of death for seasoned stars making the gradual transition to the family-friendly, feel-good channel. Now, it appears that both Harry and Meghan are destined for the same fate — and their lights burned out a heck of a lot faster than your average celeb.