Prince Harry's Mock Audition For Hallmark Is Painful Proof The Royal Family Has Jumped The Shark
The Sussexes have finally reached the point of no return. No, really. On December 3, Prince Harry appeared as a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and proceeded to convey to the world that both he and his wife have officially jumped the shark in regards to their self-professed "progressive new role[s]" as — well, we don't exactly know what.
Harry participated in a skit wherein he pretended to be walking around looking for the place holding the auditions for the fictitious holiday film "The Gingerbread Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska." The prince not only took a jab at President Donald Trump ("I heard you elected a King," he quipped), but he also straight-up asked Stephen Colbert, "What's a real prince got to do to get into a Hallmark movie?!" Suffice to say, the thirst is real. But the short answer to Harry's burning question? He must shred every last ounce of dignity from his blue-blooded body and share an intimate, almost-there Christmas kiss with Colbert on live television. Oh, wait. He did do that. Hallmark, call him. He's bound to be one of your buzziest Hallmark actors yet.
Watch: The real Prince Harry auditions to play a Hallmark Movie Christmas prince in a surprise appearance on tonight's 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' pic.twitter.com/NneSqRedbq
— LateNighter (@latenightercom) December 4, 2025
Unfortunately, Harry's late-night appearance is just another telltale sign that both he and Meghan have officially worn out their welcome in Montecito, Tinseltown, New York City, and everywhere else, for that matter. Now they're grasping at straws to stay relevant. After all, everyone knows that Hallmark movies are the kiss of death for seasoned stars making the gradual transition to the family-friendly, feel-good channel. Now, it appears that both Harry and Meghan are destined for the same fate — and their lights burned out a heck of a lot faster than your average celeb.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fumbled the bag in more ways than one
Unfortunately, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's downfall has been a long time coming. Many started growing weary of the royal couple's antics in June 2023, when their $20 million Spotify deal was abruptly canceled after only churning out 12 abysmal episodes. "I wish I had been involved in the 'Meghan and Harry leave Spotify' negotiation. 'The F***ing Grifters.' That's the podcast we should have launched with them," Bill Simmons, Spotify's head of talk strategy, said during a lengthy rant about the royals on an episode of his podcast. "I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories." Yikes.
Alas, things only got worse when Meghan launched her very own lifestyle brand, As Ever, in tandem with her very own aspirational lifestyle television show series, "With Love, Meghan," wherein the Duchess of Sussex encouraged her average, working-class viewers to romanticize and elevate their mundane lives, one rainbow crudité platter and jar of edible flower sprinkles at a time. Suffice to say, the reviews were bleak, and many accused the Duchess of copying Chip & Joanna Gaines' Magnolia brand. Welcome to the shady side of Meghan Markle.
And just like her hubby, Meghan also hopped on the Christmas spirit bandwagon, by way of her very own holiday special, aptly titled "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration." While it's not exactly a Hallmark Christmas movie, the Netflix special, released on December 3, flirts entirely too close to her hubby's mock film audition à la his "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" appearance – delicately wrapped royal Christmas crackers, and all. Sorry, Harry and Meghan, the jig is up.