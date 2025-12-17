Where Has Cameron Monaghan Been Since Shameless?

It doesn't seem like Cameron Monaghan's involvement in the galaxy far, far away will stop anytime soon. As reported by VGC, he appeared at Ocala Comic Con in September 2023, just a few months after the release of the second game, and said that the team was working on a third. Once again, he will play Cal Kestis. "That's a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done we'll be able to go in and make something really cool," he explained.

Before the release of "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," Stig Asmussen, director of the first two games, revealed his desire to make a trilogy. Speaking with IGN, he said: "I always wanted to see this as a trilogy. ... We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted 'Survivor' to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there's ideas of what we could do beyond that as well."

Even though Asmussen had ideas for a third "Star Wars Jedi" game, he has since parted ways with Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind the first two. This means it is extremely unlikely he will return to direct the third installment. Despite this, even though there is no confirmed release date and not many details have been revealed about the game, "Star Wars Jedi 3" seems to be in development.