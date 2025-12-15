Side-By-Side Pics Expose HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer's Mar-A-Lago Face In The Making

Chelsea DeBoer stays away from politics, but she has seemingly embraced the beauty trend popularized by Republican women. Rising to TV fame on "16 and Pregnant" in 2009, the truth is that Chelsea (then Houska) essentially grew up in the spotlight. Everyone undergoes significant physical changes between adolescence and adulthood, but Chelsea's transformation in recent times goes beyond that. It looks like the "Teen Mom 2" alum-turned-HGTV star has jumped on the Mar-a-Lago face bandwagon, whether consciously or not.

Old photos from her early reality TV career illustrate what we mean. Seen on the left shortly after welcoming her eldest child in 2009, Chelsea had much thinner lips compared to today. The photo on the right from her CMA appearance with her husband, Cole DeBoer, shows that Chelsea also had thin eyebrows that have completely transformed. Similarly, her cheeks look fuller nowadays, a key characteristic of the so-called Mar-a-Lago face for its association with high-profile figures in President Donald Trump's inner circle.

Social media users have noticed it, too. Those who have been following her trajectory for a while have even shown nostalgia for her old physical appearance. "She did lip fillers on her top lip for sure. She looks a bit different in the face these days ... love her style though ... always on point," one Instagram user commented in the throwback post featured above. Chelsea doesn't hide that she has had cosmetic help, having shared that she has done Botox since 2016. She was just as open about her body transformation as well.