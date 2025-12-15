Side-By-Side Pics Expose HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer's Mar-A-Lago Face In The Making
Chelsea DeBoer stays away from politics, but she has seemingly embraced the beauty trend popularized by Republican women. Rising to TV fame on "16 and Pregnant" in 2009, the truth is that Chelsea (then Houska) essentially grew up in the spotlight. Everyone undergoes significant physical changes between adolescence and adulthood, but Chelsea's transformation in recent times goes beyond that. It looks like the "Teen Mom 2" alum-turned-HGTV star has jumped on the Mar-a-Lago face bandwagon, whether consciously or not.
Old photos from her early reality TV career illustrate what we mean. Seen on the left shortly after welcoming her eldest child in 2009, Chelsea had much thinner lips compared to today. The photo on the right from her CMA appearance with her husband, Cole DeBoer, shows that Chelsea also had thin eyebrows that have completely transformed. Similarly, her cheeks look fuller nowadays, a key characteristic of the so-called Mar-a-Lago face for its association with high-profile figures in President Donald Trump's inner circle.
Social media users have noticed it, too. Those who have been following her trajectory for a while have even shown nostalgia for her old physical appearance. "She did lip fillers on her top lip for sure. She looks a bit different in the face these days ... love her style though ... always on point," one Instagram user commented in the throwback post featured above. Chelsea doesn't hide that she has had cosmetic help, having shared that she has done Botox since 2016. She was just as open about her body transformation as well.
Chelsea DeBoer has undergone a weight-loss transformation
Chelsea DeBoer's appearance has changed a lot in recent years, but it goes beyond her facial transformation. DeBoer also used a diet plan to lose weight after her second pregnancy, dropping 50 pounds thanks to the program then called Profile by Sanford. "About a year ago, after I had my son. I wasn't feeling great about myself and wasn't feeling like myself in general," she captioned a 2018 Instagram post, which was a paid ad for the program.
In an interview with Profile, the "Down Home Fab" star revealed she hadn't taken care of herself during her pregnancy with her son. "I wasn't caring about what I ate or trying to eat healthy and I ended up gaining a lot of weight, which resulted in me having a rough time toward the end of pregnancy," she said. The biggest takeaway from the program was learning better habits that shaped her lifestyle. "Now it's instilled in my choices," she said. "It's not like I choose a bowl of pasta now. I always choose the healthier option. It's habit."
Her new lifestyle helped her stay in shape during her subsequent pregnancies, allowing her to have an easier postpartum experience. "This time around I wanted to feel good, have energy and enjoy it," she shared on X in 2018, when she was pregnant with her third. "They helped me postpartum with Watson and switched me to a healthy pregnancy plan once I got pregnant with our baby girl."