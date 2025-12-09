Simone Biles Cops To Getting These Plastic Surgery Tune-Ups

There is no shortage of celebrities who have lied about having plastic surgery, but Simone Biles isn't among them. The gymnastics GOAT has avoided speculation about going under the knife for cosmetic reasons by being upfront. In an October 2025 TikTok video in which Biles revealed little-known facts about herself, she asked her followers to guess which three plastic surgeries she had undergone. In response to a commenter, she revealed she had a breast augmentation, lower blepharoplasty to remove excess skin from under her eyes, and earlobe surgery to repair an earring injury.

Biles had also previously admitted to using Botox, though she said she disliked the effects and had no plans to do it again. "I would be, like, standing at practice, and then my eyebrow would slowly be going up," she shared in a 2024 TikTok clip. The ease with which she discusses the cosmetic procedures is impressive in the eyes of Dr. Michael Zarrabi, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills. "Because she's so open and transparent, it reminds people — especially younger audiences — that social media doesn't reflect reality," he exclusively told Nicki Swift.

Zarrabi finds it particularly positive that she addresses her online followers directly, as it helps combat the toxic environment that social media platforms can create. "[It reminds people] that many 'perfect' features we see on celebrities aren't there naturally or because they have good genetics. Many times their 'flawless' appearance is due to aesthetic intervention — and that is totally okay," he told us. It turns out that this is exactly why Biles talks about her procedures.