The One Cosmetic Procedure Simone Biles Admits To Getting

Not even the greatest gymnast of all time is free of society's beauty pressure. In March 2024, Simone Biles got Botox for the first time, proving that no amount of gold medals can distract her from skin imperfections. But the natural consequences of time aren't the first cosmetic worries that Biles has faced. The physical traits that have helped Biles break all sorts of Olympic records and transform the sport were often at odds with beauty standards when she was growing up.

Biles experienced bullying from her male peers over her muscled physique. "Going to public school nobody really had a body build that I did, and I was a girl, so the guys would sometimes make fun of me," she told CNN in 2016. With maturity and hindsight on her side, Biles now sees their teasing was rooted in jealousy. But it affected her self-esteem. "I would always wear a jacket," she added.

With the help of gymnastics, Biles learned to love her body. "We wouldn't be able to do the things or achieve the things we did without our bodies so we're very grateful for them," she told CNN in 2017. She goes to great lengths to give her the care it deserves, which includes paying close attention to her mental health with the help of a therapist. "That helped me get in tune with myself," she told Health magazine (via Daily Mail). Despite the work she put into self-love and acceptance, Biles still isn't immune to self-criticism.