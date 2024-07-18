How Simone Biles Could Make History At The 2024 Olympics
It's hard to believe that with Simone Biles' impressive career there are still records to be broken, and yet, it's possible that the gymnast could tumble her way into the history books once more as she takes on the 2024 Olympics.
Back in June 2024, Team USA revealed the five women that would be moving forward to represent the nation in gymnastics at the upcoming Olympic games. Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera will be heading to Paris to compete among the best across the world. Biles is thrilled to have the opportunity for another go at the Olympics after the team placed silver in the 2021 Tokyo games just a few years ago. She told the "Today" show, "In Tokyo, we all didn't have our best performances, so we're excited to go out there and kill it." People are just as eager to watch the gymnast take the mat, and already, she's breaking records.
Just by making the team this year, Biles becomes the only female American athlete to ever compete on three Olympic teams in her career. It all started when she made the team for the Rio Olympics in 2016, then Tokyo in 2021, and now the Paris Olympics this summer. The only people to join Biles with this record are athletes Muriel Davis Grossfeld, Linda Metheny, and Dominique Dawes. The record breaking may not end there as Biles could continue to make history when she competes in Paris.
Simone Biles isn't far from breaking several Olympic records
Believe it or not, there are actually a handful of records that Simone Biles can break during her Olympic run in Paris. According to NBC Olympics, by winning just one medal, literally any medal of color, the gymnast will already break the record for being the most decorated gymnast in American Olympic history. Biles is currently tied with Shannon Miller, who has been nothing but supportive of the athlete. Miller told Irvine Moms Network in 2024, "I have to giggle a bit when people compare me and Simone. There really is no comparison; she competes skills I couldn't even dream of doing!" With how talented Biles is, it seems likely she will beat this record and many more.
Biles, who already has four Olympic gold medals, just needs two more to become the American gymnast with the most gold medals. She would beat out Anton Heida, who won his gold medals over a hundred years ago in 1904! In addition, Biles can prove that her two year break and age is nothing but a number when it comes to winning medals. The gymnast, who will be 27 during the Paris Olympics, can become the oldest American woman in gymnastics to earn a gold medal, and she also has a shot at becoming the oldest woman to win gold in gymnastics in 60 years! If you didn't already have enough reason to tune into the Olympics, surely Biles making history, again, will motivate you to watch.
Simone Biles wants to be remembered for more than just medals
Simone Biles is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes to exist. From performing record-breaking moves that have never been done before to winning some of the biggest medals in her sport, she's the G.O.A.T for a reason. However, the gymnast doesn't want her legacy to just be about the trophies, but rather the joy of just being able to compete.
When asked by "Today" how she would want to be remembered, Simone shared, "As long as I was having fun and doing what I loved, then that's all you can do. Because I don't want to look back 50 years from now and be like wow, she was good, but she was so miserable." Biles admitted there've been times where she felt unhappy, but she now feels excited about competing. Talking about herself, she said, "But now, I'm just like look at her go. She's having so much fun. She's loving what she's doing with who she's doing it with. So, really just embracing that moment."
Pretty soon, Biles will amaze the world with her skills and she's not planning on holding anything back. She told the Associated Press, "I think with everything I've been through, I want to push the limits, I want to see how far I can go. I want to see what I'm still capable of so once I step away from this sport, I can truly be happy with my career and say I gave it my all."