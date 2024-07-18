How Simone Biles Could Make History At The 2024 Olympics

It's hard to believe that with Simone Biles' impressive career there are still records to be broken, and yet, it's possible that the gymnast could tumble her way into the history books once more as she takes on the 2024 Olympics.

Back in June 2024, Team USA revealed the five women that would be moving forward to represent the nation in gymnastics at the upcoming Olympic games. Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera will be heading to Paris to compete among the best across the world. Biles is thrilled to have the opportunity for another go at the Olympics after the team placed silver in the 2021 Tokyo games just a few years ago. She told the "Today" show, "In Tokyo, we all didn't have our best performances, so we're excited to go out there and kill it." People are just as eager to watch the gymnast take the mat, and already, she's breaking records.

Just by making the team this year, Biles becomes the only female American athlete to ever compete on three Olympic teams in her career. It all started when she made the team for the Rio Olympics in 2016, then Tokyo in 2021, and now the Paris Olympics this summer. The only people to join Biles with this record are athletes Muriel Davis Grossfeld, Linda Metheny, and Dominique Dawes. The record breaking may not end there as Biles could continue to make history when she competes in Paris.