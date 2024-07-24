Simone Biles Looks So Different Without Makeup

As one of the most successful gymnasts of all time, it's not surprising that Simone Biles has four Olympic gold medals (and counting) alongside an endless list of notable achievements, but what fans may not know is that she also has an award-winning makeup routine. While otherworldly discipline, lifelong dedication, and hoards of natural talent are some of Biles' most impressive characteristics, there's no denying that she effortlessly pulls off the more glamorous aspects of her sport. Throughout history, female gymnasts have become known for rocking fun, flashy makeup and colorful leotards during their competitions (especially during the Olympics). And no one does it better than Biles!

For example, as seen on her Instagram, Biles wore a dazzling matte makeup look in October 2023 while competing in Antwerp for the world championships. Contrasting her sparkly purple leotard, Biles stuck to a simple color palette with minimal highlights, nude lipstick, and lash extensions. Meanwhile, she embraced slightly edgier makeup in May 2024. Posing in her room, Biles flaunted her romantic makeup look, comprised of highlighted cheeks, lined eyes, and deep pink lipstick, which paired perfectly with her hot pink leotard.

A few months earlier, Biles captioned another one of her flawless Instagram looks, "love a good gameday glam @alayzacaseymakeup." Well, that much is certainly clear! But Biles doesn't always wear makeup — here's what she looks like without it.