Simone Biles Looks So Different Without Makeup
As one of the most successful gymnasts of all time, it's not surprising that Simone Biles has four Olympic gold medals (and counting) alongside an endless list of notable achievements, but what fans may not know is that she also has an award-winning makeup routine. While otherworldly discipline, lifelong dedication, and hoards of natural talent are some of Biles' most impressive characteristics, there's no denying that she effortlessly pulls off the more glamorous aspects of her sport. Throughout history, female gymnasts have become known for rocking fun, flashy makeup and colorful leotards during their competitions (especially during the Olympics). And no one does it better than Biles!
For example, as seen on her Instagram, Biles wore a dazzling matte makeup look in October 2023 while competing in Antwerp for the world championships. Contrasting her sparkly purple leotard, Biles stuck to a simple color palette with minimal highlights, nude lipstick, and lash extensions. Meanwhile, she embraced slightly edgier makeup in May 2024. Posing in her room, Biles flaunted her romantic makeup look, comprised of highlighted cheeks, lined eyes, and deep pink lipstick, which paired perfectly with her hot pink leotard.
A few months earlier, Biles captioned another one of her flawless Instagram looks, "love a good gameday glam @alayzacaseymakeup." Well, that much is certainly clear! But Biles doesn't always wear makeup — here's what she looks like without it.
Simone Biles enjoys her down time
Given all that she's achieved in the world of gymnastics, it's totally normal to assume that someone on Simone Biles' level wouldn't get to enjoy a ton of downtime. However, she is a human being like the rest of us, which means she also has to sleep eventually (even if she needs less than the average person). And like most people, she doesn't sleep in her makeup. In 2017, the Olympic gold medalist shared a nighttime selfie with her millions of Instagram followers, showing off her natural face and beauty. Unlike her competition looks, Simone looked fresh-faced and ready for a little shuteye as she posed on her bed. "No makeup no nothing goodnight world," Biles captioned the post.
Of course, this wasn't the only time that Biles shared a makeup-free post with her followers. In March 2023, Biles celebrated International Women's Day with a message promoting "The Power of She Collective" on Instagram. In the clip, Biles wore zero makeup as she addressed her followers with her inspiring message in front of a gorgeous swimming pool. She also took a break from wearing her signature ponytails and allowed her jet black hair to cascade down around her face, proving that she can rock up or down looks. "Happy International Women's Day, everyone! ... I am so excited to welcome The Power of She Collective to Team @athleta," she wrote alongside the post.
How to achieve Simone Biles' competition looks
Simone Biles looks different without her makeup, but that's what makes her dynamic. While her flashy competition makeup complements her achievements on and off the balance beam, her casual, at-home looks show a much different, more relatable side to her personality. But for those who really enjoy Biles' competition looks, she graciously shared her makeup routine during a video tutorial for "Vogue." Before applying her multi-step routine, Biles flashed her bare face to the camera, giving fans an HD glimpse at her flawless skin, which if you were wondering, isn't because she can afford top skincare. "Naturally, I actually have pretty good skin, growing up in general," said Biles.
@simonebilesowens
🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️ #olympictrials #gymnastics
The star athlete also flaunted her gorgeous skin in a video posted to her TikTok account. In the video, Biles shared her "get ready with me" routine with her fans as she prepared for the 2024 Olympic Trials. Biles kicked off the video wearing zero makeup and long, curly black hair as she chatted with her supporters about her busy schedule and her mindset before the competition. "I just woke up from a nap and I feel so nervous, I feel sick," Biles said, before slathering her face with cream while hyping herself up to rap music. For the rest of the video, Biles applied her remaining makeup staples, including primer and foundation. We can't wait to see what look Biles chooses for the 2024 Olympics!