Names You Need To Know Before The 2024 Olympics

On the list of must-see athletes ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games is American track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. The New Jersey native, who comes from a long line of exceptional runners, started turning heads when she was just 16 years old. While still in high school, Levrone set a new world junior record of 54.15 in the 400m hurdles, finishing in third in that year's U.S. Olympic Trials. Unfortunately, she was eliminated in the final round before the 2016 Olympic Games, but she came back stronger in 2020. The athlete won her first gold medals in Tokyo for the 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay.

Now, with Paris on her mind, McLaughlin-Levrone hopes to return stronger than ever before. After suffering a minor knee injury in 2023 that forced her to sit out that year's world championships, she feels rested and ready to hit the track at this year's Olympic Games. While she's already set five world records in her career at just 24 years old, the Olympian hopes to beat her best time of 50.65 in the 400m hurdles.

As for McLaughlin-Levrone's secret to preparing for the Olympics, she's running on faith. "It's using the gift I've been given to point all of the attention back to Him and show that He's worth it, win, lose, or draw. It brings so much peace to know that if I lose this race, I did not lose any value," she told Women's Health, admitting that her religion has been her "saving grace."