Simone Biles Makes A Big Decision About Her Olympics Future

Simone Biles just made a huge decision after a very difficult time competing in the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnast's time in Japan has pretty much dominated the headlines after she pulled out of multiple events to focus on her mental health. Biles first announced that she had made the decision to pull out of the women's team event, before it was also confirmed that she had decided not to compete in the vault, bars and floor routines (via CBS Sports).

Biles explained her decision to take a step back in a series of Instagram Stories posted in late July, in which she shared she'd been experiencing the "twisties" (via NBC News). The term is familiar to gymnasts and gymnastics fans and means the athlete can lose track of spacial awareness during their routine, putting them at greater risk of injury.

Biles explained that the phenomenon "randomly started happening" as she practiced in Tokyo and meant that she "literally can not tell up from down." She added, "I didn't quit, my mind and body are simply not in sync" and pointed out that she doesn't need to explain her decision to "put health first" by stepping back from the competition, noting, "physical health is mental health."

But despite her struggles, a major revelation about Biles' future with the Olympic Games was just revealed. Read on for all the details.