Simone Biles Has A Message For Critics After Her Olympics Exit

There's no doubt that people were shocked when Simone Biles, one of the top athletes in the world, stepped back from the Tokyo Olympics in two events after facing unexpected issues that were affecting her mentally and, in turn, physically. During the women's gymnastics team finals, Biles experienced what is known as the "twisties," per NBC News, meaning that she wasn't able to tell where she was while in the air. Obviously, that can be extremely dangerous.

"You have to be there 100%," Biles explained, according to ESPN."If not, you get hurt. Today has been really stressful. I was shaking. I couldn't nap. I have never felt like this going into a competition, and I tried to go out and have fun. But once I came out, I was like, 'No. My mental is not there.'"

While many have been supporting the gymnast — including Suni Lee, Biles' teammate who won gold in the individual all-around after Biles withdrew — there are others who have been criticizing her decision. And to them, Biles has something to say. Read on to find out exactly what that is!