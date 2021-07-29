Inside Sunisa Lee's Big Win After Simone Biles' Olympics Exit

All eyes are on the U.S. women's gymnastics team after Simone Biles, referred to as the greatest of all time to many, removed herself from the competition after one rotation during the team all-around finals. Her removal wasn't due to a physical injury; it was her mental health that took priority. "I say put mental health first before your sport," Biles told reporters after withdrawing (via ESPN). "I had to do what's right for me and not jeopardize my health and well-being." Her teammates and first-time Olympians Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, and Sunisa Lee stepped up and brought home a silver medal for the U.S.

Biles also dropped out of the individual all-around competition, again citing reasons related to mental health. Fellow U.S. Gymnastics team member Jade Carey stepped up to replace her with just 24 hours' notice. With the four-time Gold medalist out of the competition, all eyes were on 18-year-old Suni Lee, as she was expected to be the winner of the event. So how did Lee hold up under the pressure? Let's just say she stuck the landing. Read on for more.