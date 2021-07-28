The Simone Biles Situation Just Took Another Surprising Turn

Simone Biles took fans by surprise when she pulled out of the team finals at the Tokyo Olympics on July 27 after one of four rotations. The reason for her shocking withdrawal wasn't physical, but instead, it was because she was feeling the pressure and emotional weight of being the "head star" of the Olympics, she later revealed. Biles stayed on the sidelines to cheer on her teammates in their remaining rotations after removing herself from the competition. Jordan Chiles subbed in and replaced Biles on the uneven bars and balance beam, helping lead the team to win a silver medal behind the Russian Olympic Committee, who won gold in this competition.

When asked about her decision to withdraw by the "Today Show's" Hoda Kotb, Biles replied, "Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

The four-time Olympic gold medalist qualified for all four events in the individual all-around, which she had won at the 2016 Olympics. And now, Biles has given an update on her participation in that event.