The Darkest Celebrity Scandals That Defined The 1970s

This article contains references to child abuse, sexual assault and suicide.

Considering the decade was ushered in by the hope and optimism generated by hippies and the counterculture movement during the late '60s, the '70s were a drag on a worldwide scale. It was a time of sweeping change, and not all of it was good; Cold War tensions between the Eastern Bloc and the West continued, the Vietnam War lingered, and "stagflation" made it hard for people to live and work. At the same time, though, the media and entertainment industries were rapidly evolving, and the modern celebrity was born. The stars of film, television, music, and politics were better marketed and more accessible than ever before. However, some of the stories that emerged from the increased coverage were as grim and disappointing as fans' real-life struggles.

Celebrity controversy as a concept came into its own during the '70s, as stars were beset by legal trouble, personal demons, and even death, and the fallout was broadcast to the world via TV, the radio, and print media. From Sid and Nancy to the Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash, Studio 54, and the death of Elvis Presley, here are the darkest celebrity scandals that defined the decade.