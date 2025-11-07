These '70s Child Stars Grew Up To Look Totally Unrecognizable

As the Vietnam War raged on, Cold War tensions between the Eastern Bloc and the West remained high, and the uncertainty of the late 1960s lingered; the 1970s emerged as a decade of transition, marked by considerable cultural change. In many ways, the '70s ushered in the birth of the modern celebrity, too, thanks to expanding coverage of the entertainment world's movers and shakers. The media landscape exploded with new technology, syndicated talk shows, and the launch of multiple major and celeb-focused publications. All the while, crossover stars were acting, recording music, and increasingly being marketed as commodities to legions of adoring fans. This was particularly true of a newer, younger generation of performers who grew up alongside a culture they helped shape.

This was the decade of the Brady Bunch, the Partridge Family, Jodie Foster's first films, and "Donny & Marie." However, five or so decades later, the teen idols of the '70s have undergone significant change. The fresh-faced figureheads of the decade's youth movement are now grandparents, and many of them have long since left their showbiz careers behind. Here are 12 child stars from the '70s who grew up to be totally unrecognizable from their younger selves.