Melissa Gilbert Opens Up About Why She Left Her Lavish Lifestyle Behind

"Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert was cast on the popular television show at only 9 years old, and still has fond memories of her time on the series. "It was like a really great summer camp," she told CBS News in 2020. "I don't remember it ever not being fun." Not only did Gilbert get to enjoy the benefits of working on a period piece program, but the experience enriched her. "I absorbed so much without even realizing what I was learning – really important life lessons about family, community, tolerance," she added.

Later in the series run, the fun started to wear off as Gilbert began to feel self-conscious about her figure compared to fellow costar Nellie Oleson. "She was wearing all these sort of sexy bikinis and stuff. I was nowhere near that," she recalled to ABC News in 2015. Eventually, the "Miracle Worker" actor went under the knife for plastic surgery as she became more focused on her appearance. Gilbert was also caught up in the Hollywood lifestyle which included a high-profile engagement to Rob Lowe in the '80s.

Outside of her physical appearance, Gilbert was stuck keeping up with the Joneses. "My mindset was, 'You have to stay thin. You have to be seen in the right places, wear the right shoes and drive the right car,'" she told People on May 4. Now, however, her priorities have shifted and she has completely changed to a more "House on the Prairie"-friendly lifestyle.