Everything We Know About Marie Osmond's Health Troubles

Fans were understandably concerned when Marie Osmond collapsed on "Dancing with the Stars," and considering her brushes with various illnesses, it's clear the performer's health has been up and down over the years. For example, Osmond suffered from migraines for several years. However, she explained to Dr. Oz in 2020 that they worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Well, Dr. Oz, I've studied so many things and I've had them for years," Osmond revealed about the source of her migraines (via The Sun). "Now we know they were connected to my teeth issues." Osmond had also looked into alternative treatments — including acupuncture and ear piercings. As for the piercing, Osmond assured her kids that it was only "for medicinal purposes.'"

Osmond also had bronchitis in 2011. TMZ reported at the time that Osmond went to the emergency room because of a "bad lung problem" caused by a severe form of bronchitis, a common yet potentially deadly lung infection, according to NIH. Fortunately, the "Paper Roses" singer later revealed that things weren't as serious as they sounded. "I'm fine," Osmond revealed to People (per CNN). "I had a cough. I'm doing really well. It was a big deal that was made from nothing. I feel great." While Osmond overcame that situation without any long-term health complications, that wasn't her only health scare.