Everything We Know About Marie Osmond's Health Troubles
Fans were understandably concerned when Marie Osmond collapsed on "Dancing with the Stars," and considering her brushes with various illnesses, it's clear the performer's health has been up and down over the years. For example, Osmond suffered from migraines for several years. However, she explained to Dr. Oz in 2020 that they worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Well, Dr. Oz, I've studied so many things and I've had them for years," Osmond revealed about the source of her migraines (via The Sun). "Now we know they were connected to my teeth issues." Osmond had also looked into alternative treatments — including acupuncture and ear piercings. As for the piercing, Osmond assured her kids that it was only "for medicinal purposes.'"
Osmond also had bronchitis in 2011. TMZ reported at the time that Osmond went to the emergency room because of a "bad lung problem" caused by a severe form of bronchitis, a common yet potentially deadly lung infection, according to NIH. Fortunately, the "Paper Roses" singer later revealed that things weren't as serious as they sounded. "I'm fine," Osmond revealed to People (per CNN). "I had a cough. I'm doing really well. It was a big deal that was made from nothing. I feel great." While Osmond overcame that situation without any long-term health complications, that wasn't her only health scare.
Marie Osmond had breast tumors
Marie Osmond had a near run-in with breast cancer. While speaking at the 2023 Smart Women Luncheon and Expo, she revealed that she'd had 17 breast tumors surgically removed, per Savannah Now. "It was intense," said Osmond. The entertainer didn't divulge whether or not the tumors required additional treatment or radiation, which is sometimes utilized to treat non-cancerous tumors, per NIH. Osmond also offered breast cancer patients a few uplifting words. "Stay positive," she said during her speech. "I believe in miracles. Put it in God's hands. We can get through these terrible bumps in the road."
Osmond — whose friends Olivia Newton-John and Suzanne Somers both died of breast cancer — also helped to amplify Newton-John's foundation prior to her death. "My dear friend Olivia has just started the Olivia Newton-John Foundation to find kinder ways to treat, prevent and cure all cancers, with a strong focus on plant medicine," posted Osmond to Facebook in 2020. "So please follow her new page and give your love and support towards her dream of [realizing] a world beyond cancer. God bless her and all of those who have dealt or are dealing with this devastating disease."
Marie Osmond also went through postpartum depression
Marie Osmond has eight children, some of whom she adopted with her second husband, Brian Blosil, according to People. Unfortunately, the birth of Osmond's seventh child brought on a concerning stretch of postpartum depression. The effects were so sever she contemplated running away from her family. "I just left, never thinking I'd come back, not really knowing where I was going or what I was doing," said Osmond during a 1999 interview with TV Guide (via The New York Post). "I got in my car and drove up the coast." Osmond also detailed the physical symptoms she experience, recalling, "I was absolutely physically exhausted ... I went into absolute muscle spasms where I couldn't get out of bed."
Osmond chronicled her journey in her book, "Behind The Smile: My Journey Out Of Postpartum Depression." In one passage, Osmond revealed that a combination of her packed working schedule and the demands of a newborn baby contributed to her postpartum state. "The doctor had warned me to go easy, but I thought his advice was for somebody else," she wrote (via Ability Magazine). "Five minutes later, I was sitting on the kitchen floor, heaving with sobs and all I could think was, 'This can't be happening to me.' This couldn't be me, collapsing in hysteria ... This was not me, shaken to the core, sliding into a despair of the deepest kind." Fortunately, Osmond lived through her depression and became a spokesperson for people with similar issues.