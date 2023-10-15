The Scary Warning Marie Osmond's Kids Once Gave Her About Her Health
Marie Osmond kickstarted her fitness journey after her kids warned her about her health.
Devoted "Dancing With the Stars" fans will probably never be able to forget the terrifying moment when contestant Osmond collapsed after her performance — but here's a recap. In 2007, during week 5 of Season 5 of "Dancing With the Stars," Osmond performed what seemed to be a successful samba with her partner, Jonathan Roberts. Unfortunately, as the judges delivered their commentary, Osmond passed out on the dance floor. Roberts and host Tom Bergeron were the first to check on her before the show went to an unexpected commercial break. According to TV Guide, the action picked up considerably as Osmond's manager and kids, along with the paramedics, hurried to her rescue.
During an interview with the outlet, Roberts revealed that, at first, he wasn't sure if Osmond was joking due to her silly personality. However, he quickly realized how dire the situation was. "I realized that her eyes were shut and she wasn't moving..." he added. "And her son and her two daughters were saying, 'Mom, Mom, wake up!'" Although it only took 30 seconds for Osmond to regain consciousness, the uncomfortable "DWTS" moment shook Osmond's eight children, who then issued a serious warning about her health.
Marie Osmond's kids urged her to lose weight
Marie Osmond has been one of Nutrisystem's most famous ambassadors for almost 20 years, but she hadn't started her current fitness journey when she first appeared on "Dancing With the Stars." After she collapsed on the reality show, her children urged her to get to a healthier weight, according to her January 2019 interview for People's "Celeb Parents Get Real" series. "It's hard when you have to work — I was the provider, so for my children to understand that and love me and care enough about me to say, 'Mom, you're going to die, we need you,'" revealed Osmond. "Please lose the weight.'"
The death of Osmond's mother also influenced her quest to achieve a lower body weight. "I was taking care of my mother and I had put the weight on..." Osmond shared with Fox News. "Eating was my way of coping with life. And you justify it, like 'My bones are getting bigger.' Or 'I'm just going to be my mother.'" Unfortunately, Osmond's mother died from heart issues. Before she passed away, she told Osmond to take better care of herself. Then her children followed suit. "But I remember my son took me aside on behalf of the kids and told me, 'Mom, you're all we have. We can't lose you. I don't want to hurt your feelings but you've got to lose weight," Osmond added.
Marie Osmond collapsed before
Although weight can't always offer insight into a person's internal health, Marie Osmond has managed to achieve and maintain her personal weight loss goals. While speaking with Fox News, Osmond praised Nutrisystem for helping her achieve her fitness goals. "First of all, they taught me how to keep off the weight," said Osmond. "That's the most amazing thing that's ever happened in my life. I mean, I'm moving on 13 years of keeping my weight at a consistent rate. That's ridiculous. "
With that said, "Dancing With the Stars" wasn't the first time that Osmond ever passed out. "DWTS" producer Conrad Green theorized to TV Guide in 2007 that she'd passed out before, and he was correct. Osmond also passed out in August 1990 during a performance at the Stark County Fair, according to Deseret News. She received medical treatment at a local hospital. Osmond's manager at the time released a statement saying, "She had a severe stomach flu today, the kind that just dehydrates you and saps your strength." He continued, "She didn't want to disappoint the people at the fair who came to see her and she went on to do her show. It got the better of her and she collapsed."