The Scary Warning Marie Osmond's Kids Once Gave Her About Her Health

Marie Osmond kickstarted her fitness journey after her kids warned her about her health.

Devoted "Dancing With the Stars" fans will probably never be able to forget the terrifying moment when contestant Osmond collapsed after her performance — but here's a recap. In 2007, during week 5 of Season 5 of "Dancing With the Stars," Osmond performed what seemed to be a successful samba with her partner, Jonathan Roberts. Unfortunately, as the judges delivered their commentary, Osmond passed out on the dance floor. Roberts and host Tom Bergeron were the first to check on her before the show went to an unexpected commercial break. According to TV Guide, the action picked up considerably as Osmond's manager and kids, along with the paramedics, hurried to her rescue.

During an interview with the outlet, Roberts revealed that, at first, he wasn't sure if Osmond was joking due to her silly personality. However, he quickly realized how dire the situation was. "I realized that her eyes were shut and she wasn't moving..." he added. "And her son and her two daughters were saying, 'Mom, Mom, wake up!'" Although it only took 30 seconds for Osmond to regain consciousness, the uncomfortable "DWTS" moment shook Osmond's eight children, who then issued a serious warning about her health.