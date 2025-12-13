The Hidden Truth Of Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry

Through the countless readings he performed as a teenager, Tyler Henry had a close connection to the afterlife and strongly believed that death was nothing to fear. However, in 2014, he experienced a major scare when he suffered a stroke because of a brain cyst that he was born with. He was taken to the hospital and was told by nurses that he needed to try not to move, since they were worried that his brain may rupture, which would cause his death.

Henry reflected on this experience in a 2014 Facebook post, which included an excerpt from his at-the-time unpublished memoir. In the post, he wrote, "People say they're not afraid to die, and it's really easy to say when you're not facing the possibility of immediate death. Whether it was the morphine, the ice-pick-through-the-eye headache, or the shock of the entire experience, my time in the hospital was one of the most nonspiritual experiences I'd ever had." He emphasized that "though death itself isn't scary, dying sure can be."

After suffering from a stroke and being examined by several doctors in the hospital, Henry had to undergo brain surgery. Thankfully, the surgery was a success and he was able to continue his career as a clairvoyant. In an Instagram post from 2023, Henry claimed that this terrifying experience gave him an "awareness of the fragility of life." He continued, "It was an intimate reminder for me of the fine line dividing this realm and the next."