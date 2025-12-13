The Hidden Truth Of Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry
Most celebrities rise to fame because of their talent, be that singing, acting, or something else that impresses people all over the world. However, very few people can say that they can speak to the dead. This is precisely why Tyler Henry became famous in the 2010s. On his show "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry," he performed readings for plenty of celebrities, such as Megan Fox, Sofia Vergara, and members of the Kardashian family, and contacted their deceased relatives or friends.
"Hollywood Medium" was an instant hit upon its premiere in 2016. In the years since, Henry's fans haven't been able to get enough of his clairvoyant abilities. However, there is a lot about his life that some of his more casual fans may not be aware of, such as the eerie way he discovered his powers and his ongoing health struggles. Therefore, here's twelve details about Henry's life that most people don't know about.
Tyler Henry discovered his abilities when he was just 10 years old after predicting his grandmother's death
Since he has been working as a professional clairvoyant for his entire adult life, Tyler Henry is obviously a very open-minded person. However, during an appearance on "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" in 2018, he revealed that he had a conservative, Christian upbringing, which didn't feature talk of spirits, mediums, or other topics that are generally considered unconventional. Therefore, Henry didn't choose the clairvoyant life... it chose him.
Henry's entire life changed when he was just ten years old after having a premonition about his grandmother's death. Speaking with Seacrest, he said, "When I was 10 years old I actually woke up one night and knew that my grandmother was going to die. I just woke up and it felt like it had already happened ... and I went into the room to try to tell my mom and ... as I was telling my mom this, her phone rang." The phone call was from Henry's father, who told him and his mom about his grandmother's passing. Contacting the afterlife for the first time was understandably confusing for a young Henry, but over the next several years he embraced his clairvoyant abilities, which have only become stronger since.
American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson helped Henry land his first TV show
When he was just 16 years old, Tyler Henry started performing readings for people at a new age bookstore in Hanford, California, where he grew up. He quickly gained a reputation as a skilled clairvoyant, which eventually attracted the attention of actress Sarah Paulson. Visiting Henry was very on brand for Paulson, since she has appeared in most seasons of "American Horror Story" and has starred in other horror projects like "American Gothic."
At this point in his career, a celebrity had never reached out to Henry to perform a reading, so he was shocked when Paulson called him out of the blue. Speaking with Vanity Fair about Paulson, he said, "I love her. I was shaking. I remember I had the phone in my hand and my palm had gone full sweaty, and it fell out of my hand, and I was like, grasping on the ground, hoping she didn't hear." Despite Henry's nervousness, his meeting with Paulson went very well, and led to him getting invited parties in Hollywood.
At one such party, Henry met talent managers Larry Stern and Michael Corbett. After showcasing his abilities, Stern and Corbett helped get "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" greenlit, and the rest is history. Therefore, if Paulson had never shown interest in Henry when he was still working at the bookstore in his hometown, it's possible that he never would have become the most popular clairvoyant in the world.
He suffered a stroke when he was 18 years old and almost died
Through the countless readings he performed as a teenager, Tyler Henry had a close connection to the afterlife and strongly believed that death was nothing to fear. However, in 2014, he experienced a major scare when he suffered a stroke because of a brain cyst that he was born with. He was taken to the hospital and was told by nurses that he needed to try not to move, since they were worried that his brain may rupture, which would cause his death.
Henry reflected on this experience in a 2014 Facebook post, which included an excerpt from his at-the-time unpublished memoir. In the post, he wrote, "People say they're not afraid to die, and it's really easy to say when you're not facing the possibility of immediate death. Whether it was the morphine, the ice-pick-through-the-eye headache, or the shock of the entire experience, my time in the hospital was one of the most nonspiritual experiences I'd ever had." He emphasized that "though death itself isn't scary, dying sure can be."
After suffering from a stroke and being examined by several doctors in the hospital, Henry had to undergo brain surgery. Thankfully, the surgery was a success and he was able to continue his career as a clairvoyant. In an Instagram post from 2023, Henry claimed that this terrifying experience gave him an "awareness of the fragility of life." He continued, "It was an intimate reminder for me of the fine line dividing this realm and the next."
Being a clairvoyant wasn't Tyler Henry's original career plan
Even though Tyler Henry was already performing readings when he was a teenager, he didn't necessarily know he was going to turn his abilities into a full-fledged career. Therefore, when he graduated high school, his original plan was to be a hospice nurse. Since he was confident that he was meant to help people, becoming a nurse seemed like a logical career path for Henry. He even started attending college for nursing. However, in an interview with Out Magazine, he revealed that a psychic informed him that he was instead meant to pursue a career as a clairvoyant.
He stated, "When I was going to school, I got a reading from a woman who told me that when I was 19 I'd start filming a TV show, and that it would do well and that I'd write books and that was my life purpose. At the time I was open-minded but I said, 'I don't know how that could be.' And then sure enough, when I was 19 it all happened."
Corey Haim's mother was furious after Henry claimed to have contacted the late actor during an episode of Hollywood Medium
"Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" premiered in 2016 and showcased his remarkable abilities to the entire world. Henry performed readings for countless popular celebrities during his time on the show, including actor Corey Feldman, who is most well-known for movies like "The Goonies," "The Lost Boys," and "Stand by Me." When Henry first showed up at Feldman's home in the season 2 episode, the actor was clearly skeptical about his abilities. However, Henry won him over when he reconnected Feldman with his "Lost Boys" co-star Corey Haim, who tragically passed away in 2010.
In the episode, through Henry, Haim encouraged Feldman to come forward about the abuse he experienced when he was a child actor. This interaction made the former child star emotional, since he claimed he had been "praying for several nights in a row for this answer." Obviously, Feldman was happy with Henry's services, but the same can't be said for Haim's mother.
After the episode premiered, Haim's mother, Judy Haim, criticized Feldman and claimed that Corey would never want to contact him. She revealed that her son was trying to distance himself from the actor before his death and was obviously angry that Haim was such a prominent topic on the episode of "Hollywood Medium." This example proves that Henry's shows can create some controversy, especially from those who may not believe that he can actually contact spirits.
He never knew which celebrities he was going to read for on Hollywood Medium
Speaking of people who may think Tyler Henry is a scammer, a lot of critics have accused the clairvoyant of simply performing extensive research on the celebrities before meeting them. This has been a common criticism throughout his entire career. However, what most people don't know is that Henry never actually knew which celebrities he'd be performing readings for until the cameras were already rolling. In an interview with Metro Weekly, Executive Producer Michael Corbett said, "We never let Tyler know who he's going to read. It's never written down anywhere. Even though people claim he 'googled' the celebrity, it's not possible because he doesn't know who he's going to read until he opens the door. That's the reality."
In an interview with TV Insider, Corbett added, "We also never reveal or discuss the names of the stars we've booked during any of our production meetings. Everyone is given a code name." While those who believe "Hollywood Medium" is fake could simply argue that Corbett is lying about this behind-the-scenes detail, there are several examples of Henry not recognizing celebrities on the show, such as singer Carnie Wilson and actor DJ Qualls.
Henry claims that his husband's dead grandfather played matchmaker for the couple
Tyler Henry's connection to the dead has completely changed his life, but it's shocking to learn it even helped him meet his partner, Clint Godwin. The couple met when Henry was 22 years old and got married in 2025. Nowadays, most people meet on online dating apps or through friends, but the same can't be said for Henry and Godwin. Interestingly, it seems that the latter's grandfather was looking out for him from the grave.
In an interview with PEOPLE, Henry revealed that he was contacted by his husband's grandfather just two weeks before they met. He claimed that Godwin's relative "kept coming through repeatedly," and he "took it as a sign to connect with his grandson more." This is clearly not a traditional way to meet your future husband, but it's fitting for someone like Henry.
Tyler Henry's dream client is a controversial public figure
Tyler Henry has worked with some of the most well-known celebrities in the world. On "Hollywood Medium," it was always clear that he formed a more intimate connection with celebrities who have been through many trials and tribulations. Because these celebrities have been through so much in their lives, Henry has the opportunity to help heal their trauma, which he believes is his purpose in life. Therefore, it's not surprising that his dream client is controversial former figure skater Tonya Harding.
In an interview with Elite Daily in 2018, while "Hollywood Medium" was still on the air, Henry said, "This might sound funny, but [I'd love to read] Tonya Harding, actually. The reason being is, well, I'm a huge fan of Tonya Harding, but in seeing her life, you know, she has gone through some extraordinary stuff. I don't know if you saw the film ['I, Tonya'], but she had an incredibly difficult childhood. She went through so much, and I just feel like as a person, she has an incredible story." He emphasized that it could be a healing process for the former figure skater and that he'd be happy to help.
"Hollywood Medium" ended its four-season run in 2019, but that doesn't mean the opportunity to perform a reading for Harding has passed. Henry is still an active clairvoyant and has a loyal following who would surely tune in for a special featuring him and his dream guest.
On top of his shows, Henry has also published several books
Most people know Tyler Henry from "Hollywood Medium" and his more recent Netflix shows, "Life After Death" and "Live From the Other Side," but he is also an acclaimed author. Throughout his career, Henry has published two books, "Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side" and "Here & Hereafter."
His memoir "Between Two Worlds" was published in 2016, not long after Henry got his first taste of fame with "Hollywood Medium." In this book, he goes in-depth about how he discovered and learned to embrace his abilities. Furthermore, he details what it's truly like to be able to contact those who have passed away. Meanwhile, in "Here & Hereafter," Henry explores the lessons he has learned throughout his unique career. This sophomore book was written by a more mature Henry who has spent a lot of time in the spotlight, so it provides even more insight into his life as a clairvoyant. If you're a fan of Henry, both of these books will be a fascinating read.
It's practically impossible for him to take a break from doing readings
Even though Tyler Henry has hosted various shows and written two books, it's still hard to truly understand what life as a clairvoyant is like. Some fans would probably love to have Henry's fascinating abilities, but he has stressed that being able to speak with the dead can be a burden. In an interview with The Cut in 2024, Henry revealed that it's not really realistic for him to take a long break from performing readings. Even if he wanted to take a hiatus, he claimed that after a couple of weeks of no readings, he just ends up feeling "spiritually constipated."
"If I want to take three weeks off, by week No. 2, I start feeling a little funny and even funnier and even funnier," Henry explained. "Why do I feel a connection to a divorced mother? Why do I feel sadness over not calling my alcoholic son? I don't have an alcoholic son." Based on these comments, it seems like Henry's connection to the afterlife doesn't let him have many moments of true peace. These statements further suggest that he may never even be able to fully retire, which proves that there are downsides to having psychic abilities.
Tyler Henry explained what he thinks happens after death
Since Tyler Henry has supposedly contacted thousands of dead people, it shouldn't come as a surprise that many fans want him to reveal what happens after death. This is the biggest mystery in the history of the world, after all. While Henry can offer some insight into what the afterlife is like, he is the first one to admit that he doesn't have all the answers. In fact, speaking with Newsweek, he suggested that humans trying to understand what happens after death is like "trying to explain arithmetic to a baby."
Despite this, Henry tried his best to explain his perception of the afterlife. He stated, "As a place, I don't necessarily see heaven or hell. I think there is definitely life but that is very different from the familiarities in this realm. I'm learning more and more from every reading that I do. When people come through they're not talking about heaven or hell, but I definitely see that there's a continuation of life and that we do still have the ability to connect to our loved ones and the love that we share with them." While he dismisses traditional ideas of what awaits us, there is hope to be found in Henry's comments about the afterlife, especially in his claim that people are still connected to their loved ones after they pass away.
Tyler Henry underwent two brain surgeries in 2025
Outside of his professional life, Tyler Henry has had to ponder death because of his personal struggles, namely his aforementioned stroke, which led to him having to undergo brain surgery. In 2025, over ten years after his stroke, Henry underwent two more brain surgeries. His second procedure, which took place in May 2025, was performed to remove a brain tumor. The operation was initially deemed a success, but in the fall of 2025, Henry's brain swelling returned.
Therefore, Henry's medical team decided that a third brain surgery was the best course of action. In an Instagram post following the third procedure, Henry revealed it was a success and that the cyst he has lived with his whole life was finally removed from his brain. He wrote, "This has been a weight on me for a long time and it's amazing to finally be free of it." Therefore, after three surgeries, it seems like Henry can finally move on with his life and maintain a clean bill of health.