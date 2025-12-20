The Glaringly Obvious Signs LeBron & Savannah James Are Headed For Divorce

With so many strange things about LeBron and Savannah James' marriage, it is unsurprising that they have faced persistent divorce and infidelity speculation. LeBron is no stranger to rumors, so he knows better than to engage. But he has himself offered signs that he and Savannah have some issues. "The relationship is never picture perfect," he said on the "360 with Speedy" podcast in September 2025. A month later, he gave a somber reason for working hard to maintain his marriage.

"I know I don't want to be alone, that's for damn sure," he said on the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast in October 2025. "If I got to fight, crawl, scratch, bite, whatever to keep mine, I got to keep it. I've got to do what I've got to do." To celebrity love coach Nicole Moore, LeBron's dedication to keeping his marriage alive is commendable, though his approach might indicate a problem. "For a relationship to work long term, it is necessary to have a committed attitude; however, LeBron's attitude seems somewhat fear-based and unhealthy," she exclusively told Nicki Swift.

Overall, LeBron's remarks point to a relationship that may be facing more issues than moments of true connection. "While every relationship has challenges, it's important to look at the ratio of positive to negative interactions to determine if it's worth staying in," Moore told us. "When a relationship starts to feel like constant challenges with very little positive connection, that's when there may be too many hardships to overcome." As she pointed out, LeBron's attitude toward marriage may be rooted in childhood trauma.