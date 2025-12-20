The Glaringly Obvious Signs LeBron & Savannah James Are Headed For Divorce
With so many strange things about LeBron and Savannah James' marriage, it is unsurprising that they have faced persistent divorce and infidelity speculation. LeBron is no stranger to rumors, so he knows better than to engage. But he has himself offered signs that he and Savannah have some issues. "The relationship is never picture perfect," he said on the "360 with Speedy" podcast in September 2025. A month later, he gave a somber reason for working hard to maintain his marriage.
"I know I don't want to be alone, that's for damn sure," he said on the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast in October 2025. "If I got to fight, crawl, scratch, bite, whatever to keep mine, I got to keep it. I've got to do what I've got to do." To celebrity love coach Nicole Moore, LeBron's dedication to keeping his marriage alive is commendable, though his approach might indicate a problem. "For a relationship to work long term, it is necessary to have a committed attitude; however, LeBron's attitude seems somewhat fear-based and unhealthy," she exclusively told Nicki Swift.
Overall, LeBron's remarks point to a relationship that may be facing more issues than moments of true connection. "While every relationship has challenges, it's important to look at the ratio of positive to negative interactions to determine if it's worth staying in," Moore told us. "When a relationship starts to feel like constant challenges with very little positive connection, that's when there may be too many hardships to overcome." As she pointed out, LeBron's attitude toward marriage may be rooted in childhood trauma.
LeBron James experienced isolation as a child
LeBron James' childhood was far from idyllic. His mother, Gloria James, had him at 16, and his father wasn't in the picture. The two people who supported them, Gloria's mother and grandmother, died within six months of each other when LeBron was a toddler. By the time she was 18, Gloria was responsible for raising a son and two younger brothers on her own. She did the best she could, but it wasn't ideal. "I saw drugs, guns, killings; it was crazy," LeBron told The Guardian in 2003.
Amid poverty and a growing criminal record, Gloria struggled to provide stability for her son. When he was in the fourth grade, he moved in with his football coach, Frank Walker, while Gloria went to live with a friend after being asked to vacate yet another home. "My life changed. I had shelter and food," he said. All the obstacles he faced made for a lonely childhood. That trauma shaped the way he relates to Savannah James and his approach to marriage.
LeBron admitted as much. "I don't want to be alone; I'm an only child, single-parent household," he said in the "Everybody's Crazy" interview. Celebrity love coach Nicole Moore noted that his attitude isn't uncommon, though it is never a successful approach in relationships. "It appears that LeBron is attempting to resolve his childhood loneliness via being excessively committed to a romantic relationship just to not feel alone," she told Nicki Swift. LeBron has gone through a lot, and his trauma may be detrimental to his marriage.