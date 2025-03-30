The Biggest Rumors About LeBron James

At this point, LeBron James is so successful that even people who've never watched an NBA game in their lives know who he is — or at least know he exists. He's been in the league long enough to cement his place alongside Michael Jordan before even retiring, and impressively, he's managed to do it all without getting caught up in any major scandals. But being squeaky clean doesn't mean he's been immune to wild rumors.

James has played professional basketball long enough to share the court with his own son, Bronny — on the same team, no less. But for all his records, championships, and GOAT debates, James doesn't want to be remembered just for his longevity or skills. "You know, I feel like if it's just the game of basketball — that people talk about me in the sense of, I think, I've kind of failed my mission. So the things that I do in my community, the way myself and Savannah raised our kids, my relationship with my single-parent mother, my friendship with my guys, bringing up my people from my hometown," he shared on the "Uninterrupted" podcast. "If those conversations don't hit the barbershop, if they don't hit forums, or whatever the case may be, then I feel like my mission wasn't completed. And I'm not done. I'm old as f**k in basketball terms, but I'm super young in life."

Chances are, James will secure his legacy beyond basketball. But the rumors? Those will probably follow him forever. And here are some of the biggest ones.