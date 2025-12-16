Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy's Final Instagram Of Him Is So Heartbreaking Now

Over the years, powerful Hollywood director Rob Reiner never shied away from his devotion to his daughter Romy Reiner — or the way in which she had him wrapped around her finger — but don't just take our word for it. "I see myself a little bit different with Romy than I was with the boys," he confessed to The Los Angeles Times (via The New York Times) about his then-infant daughter.

Fortunately for Rob, the feeling was mutual. As evidenced on Romy's Instagram account, she loved her father dearly and seemingly shared his political views. Her revelation that she's unhappy with the current president in her final post featuring her father isn't surprising, given how outspoken Rob was about his negative opinions of Donald Trump.

In 2021, Romy penned a heartfelt Father's Day post to Rob, referring to him as "the man who I could talk to forever and also the man who I can sit in silence with and be perfectly content." Ironically, she also added a disclaimer, acknowledging those who might have a challenging relationship with the day (and there are certainly more than a few celebrities who don't speak to their parents). "If this day is hard for you, remember that it's just a Hallmark holiday," she wrote.