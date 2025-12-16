Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy's Final Instagram Of Him Is So Heartbreaking Now
Merely two weeks before the tragic deaths of her parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer, Romy Reiner shared one final Instagram post featuring her famous father. "Thankful for family, health, and followers of any age. Not thankful for the president and the state of our country," she penned in the caption of the December 1 post, along with several photos of herself, her father, her mother, and other members of their family enjoying some fun in the sun at an unknown location. In the now heartbreaking photo of Rob, he looks content and peaceful as he lounges in the azure blue water.
A source close to the investigation told the Daily Mail that it was Romy who found her parents brutally stabbed to death in their home, allegedly at the hands of her older brother, Nick Reiner, who reportedly has a past of troubling behavior. The source claims that upon discovering her deceased parents' bodies, she urged officials to arrest Nick, calling him "dangerous." Nick was arrested that evening, charged with murder, and is being held without bail.
Rob and Romy Reiner had a very special father-daughter relationship
Over the years, powerful Hollywood director Rob Reiner never shied away from his devotion to his daughter Romy Reiner — or the way in which she had him wrapped around her finger — but don't just take our word for it. "I see myself a little bit different with Romy than I was with the boys," he confessed to The Los Angeles Times (via The New York Times) about his then-infant daughter.
Fortunately for Rob, the feeling was mutual. As evidenced on Romy's Instagram account, she loved her father dearly and seemingly shared his political views. Her revelation that she's unhappy with the current president in her final post featuring her father isn't surprising, given how outspoken Rob was about his negative opinions of Donald Trump.
In 2021, Romy penned a heartfelt Father's Day post to Rob, referring to him as "the man who I could talk to forever and also the man who I can sit in silence with and be perfectly content." Ironically, she also added a disclaimer, acknowledging those who might have a challenging relationship with the day (and there are certainly more than a few celebrities who don't speak to their parents). "If this day is hard for you, remember that it's just a Hallmark holiday," she wrote.