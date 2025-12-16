Troubling Reports About Rob Reiner's Son Nick Have Come To Light

The following includes references to substance use.

Director Rob Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, who has been arrested on murder charges related to the deaths of Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, has a history of troubling behavior. On December 14, TMZ reported the deaths of Rob and Michele, who had been married for nearly four decades. The couple first crossed paths when Rob was directing the beloved rom-com "When Harry Met Sally." They were found dead with knife wounds at their L.A. estate in the middle of the day. In the initial reporting of Rob and Michele's tragic deaths, there was no mention of a possible culprit, but it was soon revealed that their son Nick was in custody.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, police took Nick into custody without bail on December 15, after suspicion was raised about his involvement in his parents' tragic murders. Reports about his troubling past have since come to light. Alanna Zabel, who taught yoga to the Reiner family for a decade, spoke with Page Six, detailing Nick's unruly behavior as a teenager. After he started interrupting the family's sessions, Rob and Michelle scheduled private lessons for Nick, who had "behavioral issues," in an effort to center him emotionally. "And so I would always focus on the physicality: 'Let me teach him how to do a handstand, let me teach him how to do crow so he can feel this sense of accomplishment in his body,'" she said. But he was "inexhaustible," according to Zabel, who eventually penned a children's book based on Nick's behavior, supposedly with his parents' permission.

However, Nick's chaotic behavior extended well past his teen years.