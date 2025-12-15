Celebrities React To The Tragic Death Of Famed Director Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner, director of "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally," and the Oscar-nominated "A Few Good Men," has been tragically killed alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in what the LAPD described as "an apparent homicide," Variety reported. Their sudden deaths have devastated friends in both the showbiz and political arenas, and many of their loved ones have voiced their grief.

Taking to Instagram, "Frozen" star Josh Gad issued a heartbreaking statement. "He was one of the greatest directors of our time. He was a friend. He was simply a beautiful person. Rob Reiner and his wife [Michele] were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine. He cared so much for those who had no voices ... I cannot express how much this hurts," he wrote. Singer Josh Groban, who had worked with the couple on the forthcoming "Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale," also penned a touching tribute via Instagram. Describing himself as "a lifelong fan," the singer gushed that he'd been nervous going into their first meeting, but that the director and his wife had gone out of their way to make him feel at home. "He and Michele made me feel like family and gave me an incredible opportunity to fulfill a dream ... I'm stunned and deeply saddened and sending my love to their family," he wrote.

The late director's kindness appeared to extend even to those he did not know well. Ben Stiller shared on X, formerly Twitter, that while he didn't know Rob well, "He was a kind caring person who was really really funny." Stiller also applauded him for becoming a star in his own right as the son of the late great Carl Reiner, and gushed that he was heartbroken for his and Michele's loved ones.