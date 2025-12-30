Red Flags In Shailene Woodley's Dating History

Shailene Woodley has played numerous characters in unorthodox relationships on screen. Take "Endings, Beginnings," for example, where she portrayed a 30-something who starts seriously dating two men at the same time. And in "Robots," she pulled double duty as a rich suburbanite and an android programmed to date multiple humans for money. As it turns out, the actor has plenty of experience off-screen, too.

In a candid chat with The New York Times, Woodley revealed she's been in both monogamous and open relationships, and that she doesn't believe that traditional rules apply in the 21st century. "I think we're in a day and age where there should be no rules except for the ones designed by two people in a partnership — or three people, whatever floats your boat! But there has to be a level of responsibility in any relationship dynamic, and that responsibility is simply honesty and communication and trust."

Woodley, whose past lovers included rugby union star Ben Volavola and rock star Nahko, also discussed being in an open relationship during a similarly revealing interview with Bustle: "I had a lover that taught me a lot about my own body and my own emotional connection to sex. That's when I feel like I healed my relationship with sexuality — when this beautiful man came into my life and helped me walk through that journey." Could this liberal attitude have played a part in any of her high-profile break-ups?