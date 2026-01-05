Tragic Details About Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Wife Cecilia

Matthew McConaughey may have considered running for governor of Texas in 2022, but the office has remained Greg Abbott's for more than a decade. Whether McConaughey had a chance of winning is unclear, but Abbott has no intentions of going anywhere, having announced his reelection bid for an unprecedented fourth term in 2026. In many ways, Greg has shaped the Texas that has inspired many celebs to leave California behind. And he wouldn't have been able to do it without the support of his wife, Cecilia Abbott.

The divisive politics of the conservative governor may have earned him a successful career, but that doesn't mean he and his family have had an easy path. In July 1984, a 26-year-old Greg went jogging with a friend when a massive oak tree fell on him. "It hit me in the back and knocked me down," he told Texas Monthly in 2013. "It broke bones in my vertebrae, which pierced my spinal cord. I had fractured ribs, which poked into some of my organs. The pain was incomprehensible."

Greg was paralyzed from the waist down, making him wheelchair-bound for the rest of his life. Through it all, Cecilia was right there next to him. She may not have been at River Oaks when the tree broke off, but that moment changed her life just as much. Greg went on to become a successful lawyer and politician, but the life she had envisioned for herself and her family was gone just like that.