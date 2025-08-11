Celebs Who Left California For Texas And Haven't Looked Back

During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans packed up their belongings and moved somewhere else. Among them were a host of celebrities. One notable destination was Texas, a state not previously heavily associated with the glitz and glam lifestyle of the rich and famous. The reasons actors, influencers, and billionaires chose the Lone Star State vary, with some choosing the proudly conservative state for offering what California didn't.

For businesspeople, the allure of Texas lies in its low tax burden and other benefits. Others were attracted to the state's emphasis on personal freedoms, which became a hot topic amid the pandemic's restrictions. Other celebrities, on the other hand, used the pandemic as an opportunity to move closer to their roots and families. In Dennis Quaid's view, the movement had the potential to shake up Hollywood to its core.

"We want to make Texas the film capital of the world. That's what Texas used to really have — a great film incentive program and a great film crew base. About nine or 10 years ago, I made some great movies there and [I] love working there," "The Parent Trap" actor, a native of Houston, Texas, said in a 2023 interview with Fox News. A vast number of films are already shot in places other than California as it is. "It's cheaper," he argued. Whether his vision will become a reality remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that plenty of celebrities have moved out of Hollywood in favor of Texas.