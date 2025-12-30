Erika Kirk Dumps On Her 'Tradwife' Branding & Reactions Are Unanimous

Erika Kirk doesn't want you calling her a tradwife. Sure, she may have taken on a more traditional role in her marriage to Charlie Kirk, while actively championing conservative family ideals, but that doesn't mean the new Turning Point USA CEO wants to be labeled or confined by a certain stereotype. At least, that's what she told "Fox News Sunday" on juggling her new role, raising her kids alone (Erika had two with Charlie Kirk), and coping with the loss of her late husband. "Yes, I am grieving," Erika confirmed on the December 29, 2025 episode, which was hosted by Shannon Bream. "Yes, [I'm] running Turning Point USA. Yes, I'm raising my babies. And you don't separate those into different boxes. They can all coexist."

Suddenly, Erika doesn't seem to believe that wives should live to please and submit to their husbands. "We live in the greatest country where you can be so many different things," she argued. "You can be a mother. You can be an author. You can be a nurse. You can be a teacher in one full lifetime. You don't have to just be one thing." Of all these, motherhood is what Erika considers her most meaningful and fulfilling role.

But, apparently, the former pageant queen never saw herself as just a wife and mother. As she argued, "There's a way to cohesively blend your life in a way that's honoring to the Lord and what he's blessed you with, but also to what he's held you responsible for." Unsurprisingly, those watching at home weren't impressed with her take.