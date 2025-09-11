Who Is Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika? Inside His Marriage With Their Two Kids
Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk left behind a wife and two children upon his death on September 10. Kirk, an avid Trump supporter and the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed while speaking to students at Utah Valley University. Witnesses told KUTV 2 that Kirk, who was openly against gun control, had only just begun discussing mass shootings when the attack unfolded. Following his death, several Conservatives took to social media to mourn his passing and also condemn his detractors. One such person is Donald Trump, who'd been openly complimentary of Kirk in the past.
Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us." He continued, "Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" He also announced that he'd be ordering flags to fly at half mast in Kirk's honor. "In honor of Charlie Kirk, a truly Great American Patriot, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Sunday evening at 6 P.M," he continued.
So far, Kirk's wife, Erika Frantzve, has yet to speak out about his untimely passing. However, the couple left behind years of public interactions that have been immortalized across social media.
Erika Frantzve is a former Miss Arizona and businesswoman
Vocal Trump supporter Charlie Kirk had been married to his wife, Erika Frantzve, since 2021 at the time of his death in 2025. They had two children together. Since marrying, Frantzve has been highly visible alongside Kirk in pushing his far-right ideology. She also had a life before starting her family, becoming Miss Arizona in 2012. A tomboy at heart, Frantzve revealed to Arizona Foothills Magazine that she entered pageants solely to expand her philanthropy's reach. "My mom used to take us to soup kitchens and constantly said we needed to share our blessings with others," revealed Frantzve. "When I learned that by competing I could touch more people, further my causes, I knew it was a chance to make a greater impact."
In recent years, Frantzve has started several of her own businesses. According to her personal website, she has "worked in the entertainment industry as a model, actress, and casting director, all while remaining grounded in her Christian faith," adding, "Her bold spirit and belief in God's guidance have propelled her to pursue various impactful ventures." Those ventures include her BibleIn365 Ministry program and her Christian clothing line called Proclaim. During her younger years, Frantzve's priorities centered on various sports, including basketball, but these days, her family comes first. "Above all, Erika cherishes her role as the wife of Charlie Kirk and the mother of their precious son and daughter," she wrote.
She supported Charlie Kirk's values
Like Charlie Kirk, Erika Frantzve spreads conservative values, especially concerning marriage and family planning. During a January 2025 appearance on "The Sage Steele Show," Frantzve spoke about being the submissive partner within their marriage. "I love submitting to Charlie because he's a phenomenal leader and the way that he loves me melts me to want to be able to (say), 'How can I help you?'" Frantzve said during her appearance. "Every single morning, he asks me, 'How can I be praying for you? How can I make your day better?' And I ask him at the end of that, 'What can I do so that when you come home at the end of the night, like what do you need at home?'"
Beyond that, Frantzve often shares tidbits about her and Kirk's two children together, while touting the benefits of motherhood. During an August 2025 birthday Instagram post to their daughter, the mom-of-two wrote, "Happy birthday to our incredible daughter. Teaching her to know God, alongside @mrserikakirk, is the greatest privilege." She continued, "Having a family will change your life in the best ways, so get married and have kids."