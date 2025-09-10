Charlie Kirk, Prominent Trump Ally, Dead At 31

Prominent Donald Trump supporter Charlie Kirk has died at age 31, Trump himself confirmed. On September 10, Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking to students at Utah Valley University. In a Truth Social post, the president broke the news, writing, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Kirk was one of the right's most well-known — and controversial — media figures and political activists. The conservative commentator was a college dropout who set out to help Republicans appeal to university students and promote right-wing ideals on campuses by co-founding the nonprofit Turning Point USA. He was also the CEO of Turning Point Action, a political organization that works to get conservative politicians elected.

Kirk's rise to political prominence began when he got an op-ed published on the Breitbart News website as a high school student. The article accused textbooks of having a liberal bias, and he parlayed the attention it received into media appearances and speaking gigs at college campuses. It was at the latter that Kirk's late Turning Point USA cofounder, Tea Party activist Bill Montgomery, took him under his wing, and Kirk was participating in one of their organization's events, his "American Comeback Tour," when he got shot.