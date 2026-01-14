Signs Gayle King's Soured Reputation Is Past The Point Of No Return

Gayle King has been a steady presence on CBS News since 2011, first as the co-anchor of "CBS This Morning" and later of "CBS Mornings." But the CBS shakeup after Bari Weiss took over as editor-in-chief in October has caused drama far and wide. Amid the changes, King's reputation was put to the test. The longtime newsperson has been accused of injecting a so-called woke agenda into the morning program, which has reportedly alienated viewers.

In 2025, "CBS Mornings" ratings fell 10% compared to the previous year, a drop higher than its competitors, ABC News' "Good Morning America" and NBC's "Today," whose viewership decreased 6% and 5%, respectively. "The audience doesn't want woke. It doesn't like progressive and provocative bookings," an insider told The New York Post in August 2025. In light of the change-up and her souring reputation, speculation surged that King, whose current $15 million contract expires in May, might leave the network.

However, she and Weiss are said to have reached an agreement. "We expect [King] to have a very long future here," a CBS spokesperson told Page Six in January. King has also made it abundantly clear that she wants to stay. "All I've been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here," she told TMZ in October. Whether that means she'll continue to co-anchor the network's flagship morning show is unclear, though. Rumors says she'll be assigned a different position. But King's dipping reputation in recent years certainly hasn't helped.