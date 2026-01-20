Barron Trump Reportedly Landed Some Models In Trouble At Mar-A-Lago
In December 2025, Barron Trump awkwardly stole the show at the Mar-a-Lago Christmas party when he walked through the dining area behind his father, President Donald Trump. We know this because Russian model Valeria Sokolova (aka Valeria Berkland) shared video proof of the big moment on her Instagram page. Reportedly, Abla Sofy, a fellow model and influencer from Morocco, did likewise, enraging Melania Trump. The first lady even went so far as to threaten to ban the influencers from Mar-a-Lago altogether. "Melania made it very clear that Barron's privacy is non-negotiable," an insider dished to Rob Shuter. "Anyone caught filming or taking pictures would face immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club."
The video Sokolova shared showed all eyes were on the young man as he towered over his famous father, proving that Barron Trump is Gen Z's new heartthrob. A second clip showed the first son at the table interacting with those around him. Notably, guests were instructed not to take photos ahead of the event. "The message was clear: no cameras, no leaks. Private family moments stay private," the source explained. It's unclear whether any action was taken to reprimand the two women, but Sofy also attended the Trumps' New Years Eve festivities — and even shared a video of Donald and Melania on Instagram to boot.
Sokolova didn't delete her Christmas post, while Sofy still has plenty of photographic evidence of her attendance at various Mar-a-Lago events featuring the president and the first lady up on her account, as of this writing. After all, in this day and age, it's virtually impossible to enforce that kind of strict rule. But if we know anything about Melania, she will most definitely try.
Melania Trump was furious at a pastor for leaking a private conversation with Barron
It's worth noting that the controversial Instagram posts in question didn't mark the first time Melania Trump was angry at people for making private details about her son public. In December 2025, just weeks before the whole Christmas party brouhaha, Melania was furious after a pastor leaked a conversation with Barron Trump. ICYMI, Stuart Knechtle, who has millions of followers across both Instagram and TikTok, proudly revealed that he had been attempting to convert the first son. In fact, Knechtle got close to doing so during a 12:30 a.m. phone conversation. "I thought I was really on. I was pumped," he shared on the "George Janko" podcast on December 4. But Barron was still undecided by the end of the call, according to the pastor.
As expected, Melania was more than displeased by this little revelation. The former model reportedly felt that Knechtle had acted in bad faith and broken her son's confidence. "Melania has always stressed discretion. She believes her family's private life is sacred. This? It's a betrayal," a White House source pointed out to Rob Shuter. The bestselling author, who is normally quite stoic and level-headed, at least in public, showed that she is more than capable of losing her head where Barron is concerned. As the insider disclosed, "Melania exploded when she heard about it. This isn't just disappointment — it's fury."
And yet, her reaction doesn't really surprise us. After all, Melania has always been protective of her only child's privacy. Barron even spent the fall 2025 semester at the New York University campus in Washington, D.C., just a few blocks away from the White House. Melania clearly wants to keep him as close as possible for as long as possible.