Barron Trump Reportedly Landed Some Models In Trouble At Mar-A-Lago

In December 2025, Barron Trump awkwardly stole the show at the Mar-a-Lago Christmas party when he walked through the dining area behind his father, President Donald Trump. We know this because Russian model Valeria Sokolova (aka Valeria Berkland) shared video proof of the big moment on her Instagram page. Reportedly, Abla Sofy, a fellow model and influencer from Morocco, did likewise, enraging Melania Trump. The first lady even went so far as to threaten to ban the influencers from Mar-a-Lago altogether. "Melania made it very clear that Barron's privacy is non-negotiable," an insider dished to Rob Shuter. "Anyone caught filming or taking pictures would face immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club."

The video Sokolova shared showed all eyes were on the young man as he towered over his famous father, proving that Barron Trump is Gen Z's new heartthrob. A second clip showed the first son at the table interacting with those around him. Notably, guests were instructed not to take photos ahead of the event. "The message was clear: no cameras, no leaks. Private family moments stay private," the source explained. It's unclear whether any action was taken to reprimand the two women, but Sofy also attended the Trumps' New Years Eve festivities — and even shared a video of Donald and Melania on Instagram to boot.

Sokolova didn't delete her Christmas post, while Sofy still has plenty of photographic evidence of her attendance at various Mar-a-Lago events featuring the president and the first lady up on her account, as of this writing. After all, in this day and age, it's virtually impossible to enforce that kind of strict rule. But if we know anything about Melania, she will most definitely try.