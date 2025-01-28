Barron Trump Is Gen-Z's New Heartthrob (His Height Isn't The Only Quality The Ladies Dig)

The Trump family isn't exactly known for their stunning looks, but Barron Trump seems to be breaking the mold as the clan's unexpected heartthrob. Standing at a casual 6-feet, 9-inches — yes, taller than some NBA stars — he's literally hard to miss. But it's not just his skyscraper height that's turning heads. Apparently, Barron's geeky side has earned him some serious cool points among his peers. Who knew the youngest Trump had a touch of nerd in him?

Despite his aversion to the spotlight, Barron's love life — or lack thereof — has been a topic of speculation. Details about his romantic history remain a mystery, except for that one person claiming to be an ex. His family, however, can't stay quiet about his dating life, with his dad, Donald Trump, even claiming his son isn't exactly Casanova material — or at least not yet. "I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet," he said in an appearance on the "PBD" podcast before giving his youngest a glowing review. "He's a good-looking guy. He's very, very smart. He's a good student ... goes to a great school, and does really well. And he's a very nice guy." He even admitted Barron's a bit of a loner. "He doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people," he added.

But here's the kicker — Barron's peers don't seem to care about his GPA or niceness. What really makes him popular? His gamer cred. Rumor has it he's serious about the pastime — and bigly. Now, the real question is: Does he have a Twitch channel?