Barron Trump Is Gen-Z's New Heartthrob (His Height Isn't The Only Quality The Ladies Dig)
The Trump family isn't exactly known for their stunning looks, but Barron Trump seems to be breaking the mold as the clan's unexpected heartthrob. Standing at a casual 6-feet, 9-inches — yes, taller than some NBA stars — he's literally hard to miss. But it's not just his skyscraper height that's turning heads. Apparently, Barron's geeky side has earned him some serious cool points among his peers. Who knew the youngest Trump had a touch of nerd in him?
Despite his aversion to the spotlight, Barron's love life — or lack thereof — has been a topic of speculation. Details about his romantic history remain a mystery, except for that one person claiming to be an ex. His family, however, can't stay quiet about his dating life, with his dad, Donald Trump, even claiming his son isn't exactly Casanova material — or at least not yet. "I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet," he said in an appearance on the "PBD" podcast before giving his youngest a glowing review. "He's a good-looking guy. He's very, very smart. He's a good student ... goes to a great school, and does really well. And he's a very nice guy." He even admitted Barron's a bit of a loner. "He doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people," he added.
But here's the kicker — Barron's peers don't seem to care about his GPA or niceness. What really makes him popular? His gamer cred. Rumor has it he's serious about the pastime — and bigly. Now, the real question is: Does he have a Twitch channel?
Barron's peers apparently love his gamer side
Barron Trump is reportedly living it up at NYU, just not in the way you'd imagine. Instead of partying, he's more surrounded by Secret Service than actual friends. One student even dished to TMZ that it feels like Barron "hardly exists" on campus. But don't mistake him for a total hermit. Apparently, his secret weapon for connecting with peers is gaming, and he's all about swapping Discord usernames and gamer tags to play online, with FIFA ranking high on his favorites list.
This tidbit hasn't gone unnoticed by his classmates — especially the ladies. One girl named Stephanie even went viral on X, formerly Twitter, for joking about her gaming aspirations with Barron. "Barron Trump PLEASE turn on your 3ds i need your streetpass for my puzzle swap," she tweeted, along with a photo of her and her gaming console in front of the White House. While clearly a joke, it's not hard to imagine some of his peers crushing on him for his nerdy side.
Not everyone's convinced, though. Sources claim Barron's gaming obsession is more of a romantic deterrent than a draw. "Barron is a typical geek. There are loads of rumors he's a virgin and the fact he has turned to the gaming community on campus is the latest sign he's basically a repellent for women," an insider told Radar. "They are the geekiest crowd around — but he has no choice." As for whether Barron's gaming charisma will ever translate into a campus love story? Guess we'll have to wait and see if he ever introduces a girlfriend — assuming his FIFA sessions leave room for dating.