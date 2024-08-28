Barron Trump Is Supposedly The Same Height As These 5 NBA Stars

Barron Trump has entered the spotlight since turning 18. The teen made a rare appearance at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Florida in July 2024, fist-pumping and waving to an adoring crowd. Social media went crazy over the rare glimpse, and one subject was on everyone's lips: Barron's staggering height.

Little is known about Donald's relationship with his youngest son. Still, the former president is proud of the teen, especially regarding one of his favorite subjects: feet and inches. It seems Donald can't stop talking about Barron's height, raving about it in speeches and interviews. "I have a beautiful boy, Barron," Donald told Logan Paul in June 2024. "He's a big boy, 6 foot 9. Yeah, 6 foot 9, yeah. And I couldn't get him to play basketball. He plays soccer."

Donald is renowned for playing fast and loose with height stats. However, if Barron is 6 foot, 9 inches, it would put him in good stead for the basketball court. That said, he still has a way to go if he wants to look down on some of the world's top NBA players. According to 2K ratings, as of August 2024, 21 ballers are 7 feet tall. Four are 7 feet, 2 inches, and 3 are an astounding 7 feet, 3 inches and above, most notably, 7-foot-4-inch Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama. However, Barron would be on eye level with the 52 athletes who are 6 feet, 9 inches. We're taking a look at the top five.