Barron Trump Is Supposedly The Same Height As These 5 NBA Stars
Barron Trump has entered the spotlight since turning 18. The teen made a rare appearance at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Florida in July 2024, fist-pumping and waving to an adoring crowd. Social media went crazy over the rare glimpse, and one subject was on everyone's lips: Barron's staggering height.
Little is known about Donald's relationship with his youngest son. Still, the former president is proud of the teen, especially regarding one of his favorite subjects: feet and inches. It seems Donald can't stop talking about Barron's height, raving about it in speeches and interviews. "I have a beautiful boy, Barron," Donald told Logan Paul in June 2024. "He's a big boy, 6 foot 9. Yeah, 6 foot 9, yeah. And I couldn't get him to play basketball. He plays soccer."
Donald is renowned for playing fast and loose with height stats. However, if Barron is 6 foot, 9 inches, it would put him in good stead for the basketball court. That said, he still has a way to go if he wants to look down on some of the world's top NBA players. According to 2K ratings, as of August 2024, 21 ballers are 7 feet tall. Four are 7 feet, 2 inches, and 3 are an astounding 7 feet, 3 inches and above, most notably, 7-foot-4-inch Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama. However, Barron would be on eye level with the 52 athletes who are 6 feet, 9 inches. We're taking a look at the top five.
LA Lakers LeBron James
LeBron James' 6-foot-9-inch stature places him on a level playing field with Barron Trump regarding height. However, that's about where the comparison ends. NBA pundits and fans are divided over who's the basketball GOAT, with some hailing James as the baller king and others Michael Jordan. Still, there is no arguing about James' stellar career. The athlete turned 39 in December 2023 but shows no sign of hanging up his Nike Zooms or slowing down anytime soon.
In 2024, James was the NBA's oldest player, yet somehow, he still managed to leave fresher, younger stars in the shade. Conversely, James was the youngest player on the court when he made his NBA debut in October 2003, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Sacramento Kings. Since then, he's broken records by scoring the most points by any player in NBA history.
However, James and Barron differ not just on the court. It's safe to say that the former is definitely not a fan of the latter's father, Donald Trump. James made his feelings toward the then-president crystal clear in September 2017 when he weighed in on Donald "uninviting" the Golden State Warriors to the White House. "U bum," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "The number one job in America, the point of person, is someone who doesn't understand the people," James said of Donald in a February 2018 "Rolling with the Champ" segment. "And really don't give a f**k about the people."
Miami Heat Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo is second in line to match Barron Trump in the 6-foot-9-inch stakes. The Miami Heat center-forward is fresh to the game compared with Lebron James. He joined the NBA in 2017. Still, he's no freshman regarding salary, raking in an eye-watering $32,600,060 per season.
Like James, Adebayo does not appear to be a Donald Trump fan. In August 2024, he responded with a thumbs-up to Simone Biles' apparent shot at the former president over his controversial "black jobs" comments at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. "I love my black job," she posted on X after becoming the most crowned gymnast in history. "Toughest quote tweet ever," he commented. James also weighed in. "Black [goat emoji]," he posted.
Meanwhile, Adebayo was deeply affected by the January 6 insurrection. He vowed to take extra precautions and not leave his hotel room when playing in Washington, D.C., during the Heat's four-game road trip that kicked off in the capital. "Being an African-American man in this world, you can tell there's two Americas that we're living in," Adebayo told the AP's Tim Reynolds. A commenter on X proved his point. "Have it your way. I'd cross the street to avoid you but there's a good chance another one just like you is over there," they wrote.
Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen
Jarrett Allen is third in line to level up with Barron Trump on the 6-foot-9-inch basketball court. The Cleveland Cavaliers center has been blighted by medical issues, suffering two ankle and a rib injury just in the first four months of 2024. Still, they don't appear to have affected his NBA viability, as he remains in hot demand. A source told the AP in July 2024 that he signed a $91 million three-year extension with the Cavs, which included a guaranteed payout of $131 million over five seasons.
Unlike some other high-profile ballers, Allen keeps his political views private. However, that doesn't prevent fans from dragging him into the comparison fray, albeit for basketball pun reasons. "#Cavs Jarrett Allen doing his best Donald-Trump-on-Twitter impersonation. He has 3 blocks in 12 minutes," one posted on X in October 2022.
Allen does use his celebrity currency to effect good, though. The athlete is passionate about giving back to the community. In November 2018, while playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Allen gave 25 kids $100, a grocery list, and a calculator to go and shop inside a Key Food supermarket in Clinton Hill. The aim was for them to fill the list while staying within budget. "Math is the future," he told The New York Times, explaining he was set on the right path as a kid after his dad gave him an old computer. He went on to build his own computer in high school.
Washington Wizards Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma is fourth on the list of 6-foot-9-inch basket busters. The Washington Wizards small forward hails from Flint, Michigan, and played college basketball for the Utah Utes before being drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in 2017. In the pay stakes, Kuzma lags behind his fellow ballers, LeBron James, Bam Adebayo, and Jarrett Allen. However, he still makes bank, pulling in a cool $25,568,182 per season.
If Barron Trump did decide to switch his passion from soccer to basketball, he would seemingly find a friend and ally in Kuzma. Going against the grain of many other players, Kuzma appears to be #TeamMAGA. "All these threats to democracy have me thinking why one party didn't let their party vote for a nominee," he posted on X in July 2024, reacting to Joe Biden stepping down from the 2024 presidential race. In June, Kuzma posted a GIF of a baseball player scratching his head in confusion in response to Biden's claim that "The middle class was devastated by Donald Trump's presidency. He wants to increase their taxes. I'm working to help middle class families."
If Kuzma is all in for Donald, he's transformed over the past four years. "No surprises. around half our US presidents have been racist," he wrote in June 2020 after Trump reposted a video where a man shouts "White power!" at a group of Florida protesters.
Charlotte Hornets Brandon Miller
Brandon Miller is last on the list of five NBA players who are the same height as Barron Trump. The Charlotte Hornets forward is new to the NBA, being drafted in 2023. Miller's salary reflects his newbie status, but that said, at $10,880,400 per season, he's hardly left wanting.
Miller keeps his social media free of politics, preferring to post about games, interviews, and appearances. The athlete's laser focus is paying off in the NBA. In April 2024, he was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for the third consecutive time, scoring the accolade for his January, February, and March performances. Still, he's had his share of scrapes with the law. The then-Alabama Crimson Tide player was embroiled in a shooting scandal just before being drafted. Tuscaloosa cops claimed Miller gave a gun to his teammate Darius Miles, which was subsequently used by Michael Lynn Davis to murder 23-year-old mom, Jamea Harris, near the Tuscaloosa college campus in January 2023.
Miles and Davis were charged with capital murder. However, Miller proclaimed his innocence and wasn't charged. "NBA teams kinda did their background on me, and they kinda found out that I was a great guy, great character," Miller told reporters in June 2023, according to the Daily Mail. "I don't think they're really worried about the character part of it now. I think it's just basketball now."