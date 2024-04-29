Barron Trump's Staggering Height Makes Boxer Ryan Garcia Look Minuscule In New Clip

At this point, Barron Trump can make anyone look small. Even boxer Ryan Garcia looked little compared to the young political figure, as Barron has had quite a stunning height transformation over the years. Garcia took time away from the ring to visit former president Donald Trump and those closest to him. The athlete shared several photos of the two on social media, writing in the caption, "Great times @realdonaldtrump. A lot of laughs. Some boxing talk and Great vibes." However, this post wasn't the one that had everyone talking.

A video posted Garcia showing off his boxing skills went viral not because he packed a punch but because Barron stole the show. In the video, you can catch glimpses of the youngest Trump looking at Garcia punching the air. Even though he stood a few feet away, it was clear how much taller Barron was compared to the athlete.

It's no wonder Garcia looked so small compared to Barron; the boxer stands at 5 feet, 8 and a half inches tall, whereas Barron is a whopping 6 feet, 7 inches! The political figure is nearly a whole foot taller than the boxer as he towered over Garcia. Barron's height has turned heads plenty of times before, but no matter what, people will always be shocked by his height each time they catch a new glimpse of the youngest Trump.