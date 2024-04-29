Barron Trump's Staggering Height Makes Boxer Ryan Garcia Look Minuscule In New Clip
At this point, Barron Trump can make anyone look small. Even boxer Ryan Garcia looked little compared to the young political figure, as Barron has had quite a stunning height transformation over the years. Garcia took time away from the ring to visit former president Donald Trump and those closest to him. The athlete shared several photos of the two on social media, writing in the caption, "Great times @realdonaldtrump. A lot of laughs. Some boxing talk and Great vibes." However, this post wasn't the one that had everyone talking.
A video posted Garcia showing off his boxing skills went viral not because he packed a punch but because Barron stole the show. In the video, you can catch glimpses of the youngest Trump looking at Garcia punching the air. Even though he stood a few feet away, it was clear how much taller Barron was compared to the athlete.
It's no wonder Garcia looked so small compared to Barron; the boxer stands at 5 feet, 8 and a half inches tall, whereas Barron is a whopping 6 feet, 7 inches! The political figure is nearly a whole foot taller than the boxer as he towered over Garcia. Barron's height has turned heads plenty of times before, but no matter what, people will always be shocked by his height each time they catch a new glimpse of the youngest Trump.
People are left in awe of Barron Trump's height
The conversation around Barron Trump's height will never die out. People are astonished by how tall Barron looked in the video alongside boxer Ryan Garcia. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Boxer Ryan Garcia shadowboxes for President Trump at Mar-a-Lago tonight as Barron towers over the room." People quickly pointed out the obvious distraction in the post — Barron's height. One online user tweeted, "Yall see Barron ... that kid is f***ing tall." Any time Barron's height gets brought into the limelight, sports fans ask the same question over and over again – will he become a professional athlete? One person tweeted, "Get that man a basketball."
While it doesn't seem like Barron will enter the professional athlete field anytime soon, his height still shocks people: even his dad, Donald Trump. During a GOP event in 2021, the former president gushed about his son's height and threw one of his other kids under the bus. He said, "Barron is 6-foot-7, can you believe it? And he's 15. Eric is short — he's only 6-foot-6." Donald threw a jab at one of his older sons, Eric Trump, who is much older than Barron but is still shorter than him. Barron's height amazes everyone, and as the public continues to see him more in the spotlight, we don't expect the conversation around how tall he is to end.