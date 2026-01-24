Before & After Pics Of Jim Carrey's Face Make His Tune-Ups Undeniable
While Jim Carrey didn't quite say goodbye to Hollywood for good, he did take a good distance from it after sharing that he was thinking about retirement in 2022. As such, the iconic comedian has spent more time out of the spotlight than in it. His absence made the physical changes he has undergone all the more evident when he showed up at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November 2025 (below on the right). Comparisons to as recently as 2020 (left) made his face tune-up impossible to miss.
Even though the event marked the first time he was reunited with Taylor Momsen since they co-starred in the 2000 classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," it was Carrey's changed face that made a stir on social media. "I just know he has a binder clip on the nape of that neck. That face is TAUT," an X user commented under a clip of Carrey and Momsen. Regular netizens weren't the only ones who conjectured that "The Mask" actor has gone under the knife.
Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Millicent Rovelo believes Carrey has had eyelid surgery to remove excess skin, which is a fairly common procedure. Beyond that, the tightness of his face is likely attributable to copious amounts of Botox. "I think this is what is contributing to some of the movement concerns people have raised. The rest of his face is moving normally, but his forehead is very frozen," she told Radar. His cosmetic work may be obvious now, but the speculation isn't news to Carrey.
Jim Carrey previously mocked plastic surgery speculation
This isn't the first time Jim Carrey has faced plastic surgery speculation. While he has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, Carrey once had a shady way of addressing them. Some readers might remember the 2003 Teen Choice Awards, where the "Ace Ventura" actor showed up with his face all bandaged up (seen above). He removed the bandages while accepting the Choice Movie Comedy Actor award, taking a jab at the plastic surgery talk. "I'm sorry," he said while unwrapping (via CBS News). "I'm in the middle of having work done." He continued: "I need to look younger to continue to appeal to the teen audience."
Carrey's bizarre stunts aside, he has expressed pride in how he looks as an older man, regardless of whether he has gotten a few procedures and gone a little heavy on the injections. "It's ma birthday! Whoohoo! I'm old but I'm gold! I Love you all!!!" he wrote on X in January 2022 (via People). He included a video in which he used an old man's voice to mark his milestone birthday. "I'm 60 and sexy! And tonight, I'm having creamed corn and strained peaches," he joked.
Carrey was fulfilling a hope he had expressed back in the '90s, when he told David Letterman that he looked forward to the day he could embrace old age. "Always reinventing myself and stuff so that one day I can look at that crowd and go, 'I'm 60 and sexy!'" he said, making one of his memorable faces (via PodcastxClipsxOfficial).