Before & After Pics Of Jim Carrey's Face Make His Tune-Ups Undeniable

While Jim Carrey didn't quite say goodbye to Hollywood for good, he did take a good distance from it after sharing that he was thinking about retirement in 2022. As such, the iconic comedian has spent more time out of the spotlight than in it. His absence made the physical changes he has undergone all the more evident when he showed up at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November 2025 (below on the right). Comparisons to as recently as 2020 (left) made his face tune-up impossible to miss.

Even though the event marked the first time he was reunited with Taylor Momsen since they co-starred in the 2000 classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," it was Carrey's changed face that made a stir on social media. "I just know he has a binder clip on the nape of that neck. That face is TAUT," an X user commented under a clip of Carrey and Momsen. Regular netizens weren't the only ones who conjectured that "The Mask" actor has gone under the knife.

Frazer Harrison & Axelle/bauer-griffin/Getty

Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Millicent Rovelo believes Carrey has had eyelid surgery to remove excess skin, which is a fairly common procedure. Beyond that, the tightness of his face is likely attributable to copious amounts of Botox. "I think this is what is contributing to some of the movement concerns people have raised. The rest of his face is moving normally, but his forehead is very frozen," she told Radar. His cosmetic work may be obvious now, but the speculation isn't news to Carrey.