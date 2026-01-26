The Rumor About Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn That Would Rock Swifties If True

Taylor Swift's relationship timeline with actor Joe Alwyn concluded with their April 2023 breakup. But even though it's been years since they were together, and Swift has gotten engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, Swifties still spend a considerable amount of time gossiping about the British actor's personal life. Ironically, the latest rumor they're pushing about Alwyn could potentially fracture their fandom — at least if it were true.

You see, some of Swift's fans believe that the "Harriet" star has a secret child. The speculation kicked off in December 2025 when Alwyn was photographed pushing a young girl in a stroller alongside his mom. While Alwyn has never publicly spoken about starting a family, fans nonetheless pinned the paternity of the unknown child on him anyway. To get even messier, they also circulated theories about the girl's birthday, implying she was born around the time he and Swift broke up. "This girl is about 3 years old, Taylor and Joe broke up 3 years ago," one tweeted. "Yup that's joes kid." If this were true, it would mean infidelity likely played a role in his breakup with Swift, whom he dated for over six years.

It's here, of course, that we must note that the entirety of this rumor is based on fan speculation, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. With that said, the rumor has already caused discourse among the Swifties, who've been known to get rather heated when discussing the circumstances of Swift's breakup with Alwyn.