The Rumor About Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn That Would Rock Swifties If True
Taylor Swift's relationship timeline with actor Joe Alwyn concluded with their April 2023 breakup. But even though it's been years since they were together, and Swift has gotten engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, Swifties still spend a considerable amount of time gossiping about the British actor's personal life. Ironically, the latest rumor they're pushing about Alwyn could potentially fracture their fandom — at least if it were true.
You see, some of Swift's fans believe that the "Harriet" star has a secret child. The speculation kicked off in December 2025 when Alwyn was photographed pushing a young girl in a stroller alongside his mom. While Alwyn has never publicly spoken about starting a family, fans nonetheless pinned the paternity of the unknown child on him anyway. To get even messier, they also circulated theories about the girl's birthday, implying she was born around the time he and Swift broke up. "This girl is about 3 years old, Taylor and Joe broke up 3 years ago," one tweeted. "Yup that's joes kid." If this were true, it would mean infidelity likely played a role in his breakup with Swift, whom he dated for over six years.
It's here, of course, that we must note that the entirety of this rumor is based on fan speculation, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. With that said, the rumor has already caused discourse among the Swifties, who've been known to get rather heated when discussing the circumstances of Swift's breakup with Alwyn.
Swifites are divided over this Joe Alwyn rumor
Swifties are connected through their shared love of Taylor Swift, but they're not always on the same accord. The ginormous fandom regularly engages in passionate debates about everything from Swift's relationship history to her controversial business practices and even those famous Easter eggs she hides in her songs. One of their favorite points of discourse continues to be her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and the secret baby rumors have sparked particularly spirited and divisive discussions. You see, while some fans seem to agree that Alwyn could've actually fathered a baby during or after his relationship with Swift, others think the rumor is utter nonsense. And they haven't been shy about it.
Underneath the aforementioned baby theory tweet, which has climbed to over 1.7 million views as of write time, many Swifties were quick to denounce the speculation. "This is an INSANE leap to make about a literal child," tweeted one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. A second user pointed out that the little girl could belong to one of Alwyn's two brothers. "That's his mother and probably his niece, some of you are so weird," they wrote. Meanwhile, a third user urged the OP to rethink their theory. "You are so disgusting for this delete this," they tweeted. Of course, there were also more, um, pointed replies about the baby theory, which are probably best left on X.
Fans also speculated whether Alwyn, who Swift recently implied disappointed her during her The Eras Tour docuseries, staged the paparazzi photos for attention. "Yeah he called them because there's no way," a fan tweeted, garnering nearly one million views.