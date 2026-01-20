Rumors About Brandi Passante We Couldn't Ignore

Brandi Passante underwent a complete transformation as she transitioned from a simple life in Texas to reality TV stardom. The stay-at-home mom of two first got into thrifting when she and her then-partner, Jarrod Schulz, decided to ride out the 2007 recession by making ends meet with the help of storage lockers. They started buying containers at auction after one of Schulz's aunts suggested it, and soon, they were doing so well that they opened a second-hand thrift store called Now and Then in Orange County, California.

From there, it was a seemingly logical next step to "Storage Wars," which debuted in 2010 with both Passante and Schulz. Passante was an instant hit on the male-dominated show and quickly became a recognizable reality TV star. Like it or not, she was catapulted into the spotlight, and folks wanted to know everything about her, both personal and professional. Even so, there are still plenty of Passante facts you may not know, like the fact that Schulz used to be her boss and that she believes in paranormal activity. In addition to such confirmed surprise facts, though, there have also been numerous rumors swirling around Passante, and the ones below were particularly hard to ignore.