Tragic Details About Brandi Passante

This article contains references to domestic abuse.

From "Duck Dynasty," to "Hoarders," there's no shortage of weirdly addicting shows on the A&E network. The channel has a knack for documenting some of the most niche aspects of society that have become surprisingly popular to the average American. Somewhere on the weirdly interesting spectrum lies the popular show "Storage Wars," which documents professional treasure hunters hoping to find valuable items in troves of abandoned junk.

"Storage Wars" premiered on the network in 2010, following a group of professionals tasked with buying storage lockers that have been turned over to the public after the owner failed to pay rent. Once three months pass without payment, these storage units are turned over to the highest bidder in a cash-only auction. The only catch, however, is that potential customers may not go inside or touch any of the items in the locker.

Brandi Passante was a staple cast member on the show for over a decade, working alongside her longtime boyfriend Jarrod Schulz before the two split in 2018. Passante was an outlier on the show, especially since she was the longest-tenured cast member and one of two females to have a longstanding role in the series. While she may have made a name for herself on television, the mother of two hasn't had an easy go of things when the cameras stopped rolling. From a bitter breakup to life as a single mother, Passante's life has been full of challenges. As if sorting through cluttered junk wasn't enough? We're breaking down all the tragic details about Brandi Passante.